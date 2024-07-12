Look East Policy now an Act East Policy, and NE region will be a pivot: Scindia

Union minister for communications and development of northeast region (DONER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that he will be a facilitator for the region’s overall progress. The union minister is on a two-day visit in Assam. (Jyotiraditya M. Scindia | Official X account)

“It’s my first visit as DONER minister. However, I have very strong and old ties with this region... It will be my resolve that for our northeast region the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘purbodoy’ (rise of the east) of this region to be the gateway of India’s progress,” Scindia told media persons after arriving in Assam’s Guwahati.

“Our Look East Policy is now an Act East Policy, and the northeast will be a pivot in that policy, going forward... My role will be that of a facilitator...to translate the aspirations of each state (in the northeast) into reality,” Scindia said.

The Union minister said that he will look at policies and projects for the state and other state governments in the northeast.

“Northeast is a repository of our age old ‘sanskriti’ (culture), our age old ‘sanskar’ (manners), our cultural vibrancy, nature’s abundance. That repository must be and will be showcased to the world,” he said.

The union minister also mentioned how PM Modi’s vision to develop the region has been getting translated into reality in the past 10 years with huge outlay increase for the northeast from ₹22,000 crore to also ₹82,000 crore.

“From an infrastructure point of view, whether it’s road, rail or civil aviation, a portfolio that I held in the last term where we increased the number of airports (in northeast) from 9 to 17. Whether it be in social development, health, education, sports and other areas of tremendous potential,” he stated.

The union minister who is on a two-day visit to the region, his first since assuming charge last month, will head to Meghalaya’s capital Shillong where he will chair a review meeting on Friday with officials of ministry of DoNER, North Eastern Council and government officials from all states in the region.