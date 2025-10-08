Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has stated that Maharshi Valmiki wrote the Ramayana to alleviate the sorrow in the world, emphasising that Indians should carry forward this culture and tradition as a responsibility towards humanity. Lord Ram always existed; Maharshi Valmiki wrote Ramayana to remove sorrow in world: Bhagwat

Bhagwat remarked that while Lord Ram has always existed, it was Maharshi Valmiki who brought Lord Ram into every household.

The RSS chief addressed the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti celebration programme in Nagpur, organised by the Valmiki Samaj Seva Mandal, on Tuesday.

A release by Vishva Samvad Kendra noted that Bhagwat highlighted the greatness of Maharshi Valmiki, saying, "It is he who brought Lord Ram into our lives."

He said Valmiki wrote the Ramayana and shared it with the people because his heart was filled with compassion and a sense of belonging to all.

"He did this so that the sorrow of the world may be removed," Bhagwat said, urging everyone to reflect on this thought.

He further added that Lord Ram teaches us how one should live life.

"The Ramayana tells us how each member of a family should interact with one another; how an ideal servant should be, how an ideal minister should guide the king. Shree Ram exemplifies these virtues, and his devoted follower is Lord Hanuman,” he added.

The Sangh chief said there are countless examples of devotion in the Ramayana, like Vibhishana and Sugriva.

"For every type of person in life, Valmiki’s Ramayana provides guidance on conduct. He didn’t merely narrate a story; he gave us an eternal message for life," Bhagwat said.

He said India is renowned for its spirituality, goodwill, and good conduct, and this legacy stems from the Ramkatha .

"The goodwill in our minds towards the entire world originated from the Ramkatha, and its root lies in the compassion and blessings of Maharshi Valmiki", Bhagwat added.

He noted that, according to current estimations, the period of the Ramayana was around 8,000 years ago. He said that a dream envisioned 8,000 years ago can still be realised today, through persistence, hard work, and continuous effort, in this very lifetime and in this very nation.

"It is our responsibility towards humanity. Because we are Indians, it is our culture and our tradition, and carrying it forward is our responsibility," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.