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‘Lost motivation, no accountability’: What protestors said at CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

A large number of students and supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 05:21 pm IST
By Gargi Shukla
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A judicial aspirant from Bihar, a protestor from Mumbai and a friend protesting on behalf of a NEET aspirant were among those who joined the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Saturday.

CJP protestors gathered at Jantar Mantar demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.(Hindustan Times)

A large gathering of students and supporters gathered at the protest site over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government.

An undergraduate student from Delhi participating in the protest said she was opposing the NEET paper leak as it had severely affected the morale of her friend, a NEET aspirant.

Follow latest updates on CJP protest

“A friend took a drop last year for NEET exam. She prepared not just for NEET but several other paramedical courses exam. She was really happy after giving the paper in May and was hopeful. Then we heard the paper had been leaked. It’s been over a month her family and friends have been counselling her. It’s not just NEET, she has lost motivation to appear for other exam,” Hunar Jain, 18, an undergraduate student told HT.

The protest site witnessed heavy police deployment as students held placards seeking answers from the government over alleged failures and demanded the resignation of Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest was called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who urged the protestors to bring "thali and chammach" (plates and spoons), in a symbol of protest against the government.

Protesters from Mumbai, Bihar

The protest at Jantar Mantar saw participation from across the country, including Maharashtra and Bihar.

A Mumbai resident said he joined the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar as the city didn't host a CJP protest. Ever since Dipke returned from the US, the CJP has held protest in Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Lucknow.

Also Read: ‘Only one Shiv Sena remains’: Amit Shah's dig at Uddhav Thackeray, says Eknath Shinde's no longer a ‘faction’

“I am from Mumbai. There’s has been no CJP protest there, but issues that they party is raising resonates to every place where students resides. The quality of education in private and public institutions is just widening each year,” 29-year-old Neil Khopkar, a working professional from Mumbai, said.

A judiciary aspirant from Bihar, who now resides in Delhi, said eveytime there's an issue, the NTA blames it on technical glitches.

“Every time an issue arises, the NTA blames it on technical glitches. The agency uses these technical errors as a shield to avoid taking responsibility,” said Gautam Babu, 28, a judiciary aspirant from Bihar who now lives in Delhi.

 
neet cockroach janta party abhijeet dipke delhi jantar mantar
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