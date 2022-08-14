‘Lost my brother…’: Smriti Irani's tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Union minister Smriti Irani remembered billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who died on Sunday morning. He was 62. Stressing that “Jhunjhunwala's legacy will live on”, Irani said that she “lost her brother”. The union minister added that while Jhunjhunwala was the “Badshah of BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange”; he was really “a dreamer”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I lost my brother today .. a relationship not known to many. They call him a billionaire investor, the Badshah of BSE .. but what he really was .. is and always will be .. is a dreamer ..,” she wrote on Twitter.

Also read: ‘A colossal loss’: Air India's message to Akasa Air on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's demise

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another tweet, she wrote, “He was tenacious, he was tender, he was graceful, he was as my gentle giant. Bhaiyya always told me ‘ apan apne dam par jeyenge ‘ .. and he lived on his own terms.”

“Rakesh Jhunjhunwala… the legend, the legacy will live on..”, she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s legacy made richer with Akasa Air, India’s newest airline

Several other top politicians - including ministers - and business leaders have condoled the death of the ace investor.

Leading the country in bidding adieu to the billionaire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday at the age of 62 in Mumbai. This was exactly a week after Akasa commenced its commercial operations, with the budget carrier's first flight operating between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON