Low conviction rate continues to haunt Karnataka police: NCRB data

Bengaluru: Despite its recent strides in introducing technology in police investigations, a low conviction rate continues to haunt Karnataka police. According to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Karnataka police recorded a conviction rate of 51.2% in cases registered under the Indian Penal Code, while their counterparts have registered a far higher number.

While Delhi police registered a conviction rate of 85.6%, neighboring Chennai recorded 66.0% convictions in cases investigated by their police. Telangana and Maharashtra police too scored more than Karnataka police, with conviction rates of 64.5% and 58.0%.

Bengaluru city police too recorded a low conviction rate compared to the police departments in other major metro cities. Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai recorded conviction rates of 69.9%, 85.5%, 55%, and 65.9%, respectively.

While Karnataka police chief, DG & IGP Praveen Sood said that the state police will be working towards increasing these numbers, another senior officer said the state suffers from bad investigation practices. “We have a good detection record, especially in major cases. But we also have a system where the police inspectors get transferred as early as one year, from the city. This is not the case in other states. This clearly affects the trial,” said the officer on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Karnataka saw a reduction in cases of crime against women registered in the state. While 13,514 and 13,828 cases of crime against women were registered in the state during 2018 and 2019, the cases in 2020 reduced to 12,680. A case of assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty was recorded the most in the state. 4,751 cases was registered under the section which amount to sexual harassment.

“Compared to many states, the numbers in Karnataka are low. It will be unfair to say women in Karnataka are unsafe because so many cases are registered. Police have started several initiatives to ensure women’s safety in the state and they will continue. At the same, we are encouraging women to come forward and lodge complaints; if you look at our track record, you can see that we have arrested the accused in all major cases of crime against women,” said Sood.