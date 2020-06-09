Low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, likely to cross Odisha coast on Friday

india

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:42 IST

A low pressure area that formed over east-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday is likely to move west-northwest and become a well-marked low-pressure area and cross near the Odisha coast on June 12, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

“We are not expecting a cyclone. Low pressure systems do not intensify into cyclones during the monsoon. At the most, this will be a depression which will cross the Odisha coast in 48 hours. Such monsoon depressions bring a lot of rain,” said Sunitha Devi, in-charge of cyclones at IMD.

“There are about 10 to 12 feeble low-pressure systems in the June to September period. In June and September, there is usually formation of one depression in each month. These depressions affect the flow pattern of monsoon also.”

DS Pai, senior scientist at IMD Pune, said: “As of now it’s a low pressure area which has not strengthened. But it will intensify in the next 48 hours. We have to see how that happens. This will cause widespread rains in Odisha, central India, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Konkan region. As of now, there is no cause for worry. It may in fact help the monsoon progress into central Arabian Sea, Goa and Maharashtra.”

IMD said in its Tuesday bulletin that conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next 48 hours.

Conditions are also likely to become favourable subsequently for further advance of the monsoon into parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, remaining parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of the Bay of Bengal and northeastern states, Sikkim, parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal later this week.

From June 1 to June 8, India received 56% excess rains. There is an orange warning for central India, including Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, on June 13, when very heavy rains are expected.

There is also an orange warning for the western coast on June 12. An orange warning implies that government agencies will have to remain alert for rain-related emergencies.

For northwest India, there is a lightning and thunderstorm warning during June 11-13 for Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, west and east Uttar Pradesh and west and east Rajasthan.

Cyclones normally don’t develop during the monsoon season. The southwest monsoon is characterised by strong westerly winds in the lower troposphere (below five kilometres) and very strong easterly winds in the upper troposphere (above nine kilometres).

This results in large vertical wind shear. Strong vertical wind shear inhibits cyclone development, according to the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre for Tropical Cyclones.

During the monsoons, low pressure systems up to the intensity of depressions form along the monsoon trough, which extends from northwest India to northern Bay of Bengal. These systems have a shorter oceanic stay, which is also one of the reasons why they don’t develop into intense cyclones.