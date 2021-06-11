Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain to east, central India

A low pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts which is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours. It is likely to then move west-northwestwards across Odisha, bringing heavy and widespread rain in the region, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Under its influence, widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over most parts of east India and adjoining central India from today. Extremely heavy rain (≥ 20 cm) is also very likely over Odisha on June 11 and 12; over Chhattisgarh from June 11 to 13; over east Madhya Pradesh on June 13; and over Vidarbha on June 12 and 13.

The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) is passing through Surat, Nandurbar , Betul, Mandla, Bilaspur, Bolangir, Puri and Bagdogra. Conditions are favourable for its further advancement into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh and Odisha, the entire West Bengal and Jharkhand, some parts of Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh, and remaining parts of north Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast in association with the low pressure area; widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy falls is likely to continue over the coastal districts of Maharashtra and Karnataka till June 15. Very heavy to extremely heavy rain is likely over Konkan and Kerala also.

Due to west-northwestwards movement of the low pressure area and its remnant, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rain is very likely over northwest India (excluding Rajasthan) till June 14. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on June 12.

Ahead of the monsoon onset, fairly widespread thunderstorm activity accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 24 hours, IMD has warned.