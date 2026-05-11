LPG delivery scam alert: Indane, HPCL and Bharat Gas issue new guidelines to curb OTP fraud

Oil marketing giants Indane, HP Gas, and Bharat Gas have issued a fresh advisory for domestic LPG consumers following a surge in digital delivery scams. The companies have warned users against sharing their Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) prematurely, as cyber-fraudsters increasingly pose as agency officials to siphon funds from linked bank accounts.

The Modus Operandi

The Central Government implemented a sharp increase in the prices of commercial LPG cylinders with effect from May 1.(HT Photo)

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According to the latest advisory, scammers are sending fraudulent SMS and WhatsApp messages that mimic official delivery alerts. In many cases, customers receive a call shortly after the message, with the fraudster claiming that the cylinder delivery will be cancelled unless the DAC/OTP is shared over the phone for "verification." Once the code is provided, scammers gain access to the victim’s consumer profile or linked financial apps.

Also Read: LPG crisis in India hits restaurants: Could it pressure retail rents and trigger tenant–landlord renegotiations?

Safety Protocols for Consumers

Share Only at Doorstep: The 4-digit (HP/Bharat) or 6-digit (Indane) DAC must only be shared with the delivery personnel when they are physically present with the cylinder.

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{{^usCountry}} Verify Sender IDs: Official communication typically comes from verified IDs such as "VM-HPGAS", "VK-INDANE", or "AD-BPCL". Messages from personal mobile numbers should be treated as suspicious. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Verify Sender IDs: Official communication typically comes from verified IDs such as "VM-HPGAS", "VK-INDANE", or "AD-BPCL". Messages from personal mobile numbers should be treated as suspicious. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} No Advance OTPs: Gas agencies have clarified that no employee is authorized to collect the DAC via phone call, WhatsApp, or third-party links. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No Advance OTPs: Gas agencies have clarified that no employee is authorized to collect the DAC via phone call, WhatsApp, or third-party links. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Current LPG Prices (May 11, 2026) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Current LPG Prices (May 11, 2026) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While global energy markets are witnessing volatility due to the ongoing Middle East crisis, domestic LPG prices for 14.2 kg cylinders remain at their recent adjusted levels. Here are the current rates across major Indian cities: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While global energy markets are witnessing volatility due to the ongoing Middle East crisis, domestic LPG prices for 14.2 kg cylinders remain at their recent adjusted levels. Here are the current rates across major Indian cities: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Current Rate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Current Rate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} New Delhi - ₹903.00 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New Delhi - ₹903.00 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mumbai - ₹902.50 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mumbai - ₹902.50 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kolkata - ₹929.00 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kolkata - ₹929.00 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chennai - ₹918.50 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chennai - ₹918.50 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patna - ₹1002.50 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patna - ₹1002.50 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bengaluru - ₹915.50 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bengaluru - ₹915.50 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hyderabad - ₹965.00 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hyderabad - ₹965.00 {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Commercial LPG gets costlier, price hiked by ₹195.5 amid global oil concerns

Market Outlook

Industry experts suggest that while domestic LPG prices are currently stable, the sharp rise in Brent crude which surged 4% today to cross $105 could put upward pressure on non-subsidized fuel rates in the coming weeks. Consumers are advised to book through official apps like IndianOil One, Hello BPCL, or the HP Pay app to ensure end-to-end security.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushbu Sahu ...Read More Khushbu Sahu is a journalist with the online desk, assisting with research, writing, editing, and curating digital content, while gaining experience in SEO and content publishing workflows. She is currently pursuing a PGDM in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Khushbu holds a Bachelor’s degree in German from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she developed a strong foundation in language, culture, and global perspectives. She was awarded a scholarship to attend a language programme at Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania, which provided her with international exposure and an opportunity to engage with diverse cultural and academic environments across Europe. Her areas of interest include politics, international relations, public policy, and human-interest stories. She is particularly interested in exploring how policies impact communities on the ground. Previously, she worked as a content writer with Karamrath and was associated with the Gandhi Fellowship, where she engaged in grassroots development initiatives. She has also interned in the public policy space, contributing to research and programme development in the education sector. Read Less

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