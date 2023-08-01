Home / Business / Commercial LPG gas cylinders prices slashed: Check latest rates here

Commercial LPG gas cylinders prices slashed: Check latest rates here

HT News Desk
Aug 01, 2023

As per the sources, the retail sales price of a commercial LPG gas cylinder will be ₹1,680 in Delhi from today.

The Oil marketing companies reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders on Tuesday. The prices of a 19KG commercial LPG gas cylinders have been reduced by 99.75. However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unchanged.

The prices of 19kg LPG gas cylinders have been reduced by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99.75. (File)
The prices of 19kg LPG gas cylinders have been reduced by 99.75. (File)

The rates of 19KG commercial LPG cylinder were last revised in July. The prices are likely to vary from state to state depending upon taxes.

As per the sources, the retail sales price of a commercial LPG gas cylinder will be 1,680 in Delhi from today. Where as, in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai it will be 1,802, 1,640 and 1,852.50, respectively.

Crude oil prices in international markets affect the prices of LPG cylinders in the domestic market.

The prices for 14.2KG LPG domestic cooking gas cylinders has not been revised since March 1, this year. The prices for the non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinder is 1,103, 1,129, 1,102.50, and 1,118.50 in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively.

Monthly revision of LPG prices:

State run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) generally revise the LPG prices on the first day of every month. The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from state to state depending on local taxes. Crude oil prices in international markets impact domestic LPG prices. The new rates will be applicable from today.

