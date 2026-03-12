LPG Shortage Live: LPG supply concerns grow in India as US-Iran war pushes crude oil above $100

India's LPG import and supply disruptions

India imports about 60 percent of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) requirement, with around 90 percent of those supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the government said on Wednesday while outlining steps taken to address potential supply disruptions amid the West Asia conflict.

An order was issued on March 8 directing refineries to maximise LPG production, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said at a press briefing, urging the public not to panic.

What is the impact on India?

Restaurants in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram have begun cutting down LPG use by introducing limited or “crisis” menus with quicker-to-cook dishes and increasing reliance on coal-based tandoor items to avoid potential shutdowns.

In South Delhi, restaurant owner Gagandeep Singh Sapra said he was forced to shut his North Indian restaurant Tadka Rani after LPG supplies ran out, alleging black market traders are demanding ₹5,000 for a cylinder, far above the official ₹1,884.50 price for a 19-kg commercial cylinder.

In Bhopal, the shortage is affecting hotels, restaurants and residents, with long queues reported at gas agencies, while some eateries have switched to induction cooking and a few have temporarily shut down.