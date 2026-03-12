LPG Shortage Live: LPG supply concerns grow in India as US-Iran war pushes crude oil above $100
LPG Shortage Live: On the 13th day of the war between Iran and Israel, oil prices surged as Brent crude rose above $100 a barrel early Thursday, days after briefly nearing $120, amid worsening supply concerns following Iranian attacks on commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz.
- 1 Mins agoUttarakhand to prioritise LPG supply for hospitals, schools amid West Asia crisis
- 2 Mins agoGas shortage hits Hyderabad restaurants, some turn to wood for cooking
- 13 Mins agoGovt working to stabilise LPG supply amid Hormuz tensions
- 32 Mins agoLPG shortage hits restaurants, some shift to induction cooking
LPG Shortage Live: On the 13th day of the war between Iran and Israel, oil prices surged as Brent crude rose above $100 a barrel early Thursday, days after briefly nearing $120, amid worsening supply concerns following Iranian attacks on commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz. US benchmark crude also climbed to about $94 a barrel, as Iran intensified attacks aimed at creating global economic pressure on the United States and Israel to end the conflict, with no signs that the fighting is easing....Read More
India's LPG import and supply disruptions
India imports about 60 percent of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) requirement, with around 90 percent of those supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the government said on Wednesday while outlining steps taken to address potential supply disruptions amid the West Asia conflict.
An order was issued on March 8 directing refineries to maximise LPG production, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said at a press briefing, urging the public not to panic.
What is the impact on India?
Restaurants in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram have begun cutting down LPG use by introducing limited or “crisis” menus with quicker-to-cook dishes and increasing reliance on coal-based tandoor items to avoid potential shutdowns.
In South Delhi, restaurant owner Gagandeep Singh Sapra said he was forced to shut his North Indian restaurant Tadka Rani after LPG supplies ran out, alleging black market traders are demanding ₹5,000 for a cylinder, far above the official ₹1,884.50 price for a 19-kg commercial cylinder.
In Bhopal, the shortage is affecting hotels, restaurants and residents, with long queues reported at gas agencies, while some eateries have switched to induction cooking and a few have temporarily shut down.
LPG Shortage Live: Uttarakhand to prioritise LPG supply for hospitals, schools amid US-Iran war
LPG Shortage Live: The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday decided to prioritise the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to hospitals and educational institutions amid concerns of possible disruptions due to the West Asia conflict.
The state has also begun preparations to arrange wood for commercial use if required, though officials said there is currently no shortage of gas cylinders.
Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviewed the situation at a meeting in the state’s summer capital Gairsain, with district officials and representatives from oil and gas companies joining via videoconference.
LPG Shortage Live: Gas shortage hits Hyderabad restaurants, some turn to wood for cooking
LPG Shortage Live: A shortage of cooking gas is severely affecting restaurants in Hyderabad, forcing some establishments to switch to wood for cooking.
Nadeem Quadri, owner of MS Mandi in Hyderabad, said many hotels in Telangana have already shut down due to the shortage, while others are struggling with rising costs.
He alleged that LPG is being sold on the black market and that wood prices have also surged, making operations difficult. Quadri said his restaurant is continuing to serve customers by cooking on wood despite the challenges, even during the holy month of Ramadan.
LPG Shortage Live: Govt working to stabilise LPG supply amid Hormuz tensions
LPG Shortage Live: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Thursday said efforts are underway to stabilise the LPG supply situation, adding that new avenues are emerging for India to secure additional fuel supplies.
Speaking to reporters, Gopi said Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri had addressed questions on the LPG crisis in Parliament on Wednesday.
He noted that certain details related to fuel supply through the Strait of Hormuz could not be disclosed due to diplomatic sensitivities.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most crucial maritime chokepoints, with roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade passing through the narrow waterway, along with large volumes of liquefied natural gas and fertilisers.
LPG Shortage Live: LPG shortage hits restaurants, some shift to induction cooking
LPG Shortage Live: A reported shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is beginning to affect hotels and restaurants in Bhopal, with some operators switching to alternatives such as induction cooking while a few establishments have temporarily shut down, ANI reported.
The disruption is also impacting residents, with long queues seen at several gas agencies across the city for domestic LPG cylinders.
Amid the shortage, a major fast-food chain operating around 27 outlets across Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, has started gradually shifting to induction-based cooking to keep its kitchens running.