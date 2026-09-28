LPU students first denied rape claim, later alleged ‘instructions’ from university

Students at Punjab’s Lovely Professional University (LPU) alleged that a video featuring them, released by the university to counter claims of a girl being raped in a hostel, was scripted. They were told what to say and that the clip was later “trimmed” and posted without consent, three students claimed.

The allegations came amid protests at LPU over claims that a student was raped by a construction worker on the university campus and later died by suicide. (ANI )

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The allegations came as LPU saw massive protests over claims that a student was raped by a construction worker on the university campus and later died by suicide. A mob allegedly vandalised campus property, set parts of buildings on fire and blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway. They were demanding an FIR against the alleged accused.

What LPU claimed in video

Amid the unrest, LPU’s Instagram and X accounts posted a video featuring registrar Monika Gulati, seeking to counter claims about the alleged incident in Room 504 of Girls’ Hostel 3 (GH3).

Deep Dive What prompted the violent protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU)? The protests at LPU were prompted by allegations that a female student was raped by a construction worker on campus and later died by suicide. Students demanded action against the accused, leading to unrest. Why did the students at LPU claim the university's video response was scripted? Students alleged that they were instructed on what to say in the university's video countering the rape claims, stating it was trimmed and shared without their consent. How has Lovely Professional University (LPU) responded to the allegations of rape and subsequent protests? LPU has denied the rape allegations, claiming they were fueled by 'anti-social elements', and announced a 10-day suspension of classes and postponed mid-term exams to ensure student safety amid the protests.

In the video, Gulati introduces the students as residents of the same room before saying, “I would like you to hear what the girls residing in room number 504 of GH3 told us.”

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One of the students said she and the other residents had been living in the room for about two months and that no such incident had occurred there. Another said they had been distressed and warned that they would involve their parents if the harassment continued.

The third student asked the police to stop repeatedly visiting the room. LPU used the video as part of its response to the rape claims circulating on social media.

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Students say LPU video was scripted

The three students who appeared in the LPU video later came forward in another purported clip and alleged that they had been instructed to make the statements.

One of the students can be heard saying that they were told to say that they were being troubled by other students and that they had simply followed the instructions given to them.

ALSO READ | Second Punjab varsity hit by ‘rape-suicide’ protests; buildings set ablaze, Delhi-Amritsar highway blocked

“We were told that you should say something like, ‘The children keep troubling you.’” The student alleged that only part of the original recording was retained before it was posted on Instagram.

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“Our half video was trimmed and posted on Instagram, which we had no idea about. No consent was taken from us. This happened without our knowledge, and we were unnecessarily abused and subjected to vulgar comments.”

Another student said the three had no connection with the alleged incident and asked people to stop targeting them.

“We have no involvement in this. A random room was picked and named. We have absolutely no role in this. Please leave us alone.”

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Why LPU is on boil

A construction worker allegedly raped a female student inside the university hostel three days before the protests, according to a complaint by students.

Students alleged that the hostel warden forced the victim to leave for her home instead of informing the police, DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said. The student allegedly later died by suicide at her home.

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ALSO READ | LPU postpones mid-term exams, suspends classes for 10 days amid violent protests

The university denied the rape-suicide allegation and accused “anti-social elements” of “creating unnecessary confusion among students and attempting to disturb the peaceful academic environment of the University”.

The police investigation has since moved forward despite the university's dismissal of the allegations.

“We have also included five representatives of the protesting students in the probe team. The matter will be thoroughly investigated as all the digital and technical evidence will be taken on record,” Singla said, as per an earlier HT report. Police have also been examining the hostel premises and CCTV footage.

LPU suspends classes, postpones exams

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LPU announced that regular classes would remain suspended for 10 days from September 28. Mid-term examinations were postponed until further notice.

In a notice issued for students, the university said students may travel to their hometowns during the 10-day period after consulting their parents or guardians. Those who remain on campus have been advised to stay inside their hostels and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest.