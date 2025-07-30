Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Lt Colonel, soldier killed as boulder hits army vehicle in Ladakh

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 06:02 pm IST

Three officers sustained injuries in the incident, which took place near Durbuk, in a remote area of eastern Ladakh.

A lieutenant colonel and a solider were killed after a boulder fell on a military vehicle in eastern Ladakh, the army said on Wednesday.

A rescue operation was launched after the boulder hit the army vehicle, which was part of a convoy.(PTI)
A rescue operation was launched after the boulder hit the army vehicle, which was part of a convoy.

“A boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh, around 1130h on 30 July 2025. Recovery action is in progress,” the Indian Army's Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps posted on X.

