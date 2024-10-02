Lucknow delivery agent was strangled with laptop cord over Vivo, Pixel phones: Police

The Lucknow police have revealed disturbing details on the murder of a delivery agent over mobile phones. According to the police, two men ordered two phones with the Cash on Delivery payment option and killed the agent to avoid paying for the products. Lucknow: The police have arrested one of the two accused. (Representational)

DCP East Shashank Singh said the accused lured the delivery agent into their house and strangled him with a laptop charger. They then stuffed his body into Flipkart's bag and threw it into a canal.

He said a person named Akash Sharma and his friend Gajanan Sharma had ordered one Vivo V 40 Pro and Google Pixel 7 Pro from Flipkart on Cash on Delivery. They ordered the phones from their friend Himanshu's phone. The cost of the two phones was around ₹90,000.

Earlier, it was reported that the duo killed him for an Apple iPhone.

"We brought in Akash Sharma and when he was seriously questioned, he said that he and his friend Gajanan Sharma ordered phones from their other friend Himanshu's phone. They ordered two phones, one Vivo V40 Pro and one Google Pixel 7 Pro. The total cost of the two phones was ₹90000 which were ordered on Cash on Delivery," the officer said.

The officer said they murdered the delivery boy because they wanted to keep the two phones without paying the amount.

"They lured the delivery agent into their house and strangled him with a laptop charger. They stuffed his body in the Flipkart bag and dumped it into a canal. Akash Sharma has been arrested and confessed to the crime," he added.

The police zeroed in on the accused by tracking the victim's last location.

The accused shockingly completed the delivery agent's other deliveries.

“The movement of the delivery agent, his last location, the number of orders delivered, and the number of orders yet to be delivered, were found to be suspicious. We asked the company to provide us with his details... We started investigating and questioning people,” he added.

The police have recovered the two phones.

"Efforts are on to search for the dead body. We are in constant touch with NDRF, SDRF, and local divers. Gajanan Sharma would be arrested soon. The delivery agent's motorbike has been recovered. The helmet of Akash has also been recovered. Akash and Gajanan both stay in Chinhat. Akash works on carpentry and Gajanan handles plywood works. They are close friends," he added.

With inputs from ANI