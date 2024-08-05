Vivo V40 series launching on August 7: Zeiss camera, 5,500 mAh battery, and more - All we know ahead of release

Vivo is launching the Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 to the Indian market on August 7, and this is good news for smartphone photography enthusiasts, as both models are expected to feature Zeiss-powered optics within the ₹30,000-45,000 price bracket. This also means that those interested in Vivo’s high-end camera setups, typically found in its flagship offerings such as the X series, can access some of these features at a much lower price point. That said, there’s still a lot under wraps, which will be revealed once Vivo launches the series in a couple of days, but some details are already available about the devices. Vivo V40 series is expected to be priced between ₹ 30,000 to 45,000 in the Indian market.(Vivo)

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro may beat iPhone 16 Pro Max in battery capacity jump, here’s what we know so far

Vivo V40 Series Zeiss Camera Setup: All Details

Vivo’s India landing page has revealed that the Vivo V40 Pro and the Vivo V40 will feature a triple camera setup including a 50-megapixel Zeiss Sony IMX921 camera with OIS as the main wide shooter, a 50-megapixel Zeiss ultra-wide shooter with a 112-degree field of view, and a 50-megapixel 2X telephoto shooter with the Sony IMX816 sensor. Vivo states that this telephoto lens can zoom up to 50X using Zeiss Hyper Zoom. For selfies, the devices will have a 50-megapixel Zeiss selfie camera with a 92-degree field of view.

Vivo’s high-end devices are known for their stellar cameras, as they offer some of the best portrait images available on smartphones. We saw a similar formula with the Vivo V30 Pro, and now it looks like Vivo is set to double down with the V40 models—with both the Vivo V40 and the V40 Pro—featuring Zeiss-powered optics. On paper, this should make the Vivo V40 series some of the most competent camera devices under ₹50,000. Plus, with Zeiss-powered optics, users can also expect Zeiss-style portraits, including Zeiss Distagon-style bokeh, B-speed-style bokeh, Biotar-style bokeh, and more.

Also Read: iPhone users to get these 5 transformative Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18

Vivo V40 Series Specifications and Features

Vivo has not revealed all details about the devices, but it has confirmed that they will feature a 5,500 mAh battery cell and IP68 dust and water resistance to protect them from the elements. Moreover, Vivo has also confirmed that the devices will include a cushioning structure to protect them from accidental bumps and drops.

Regarding performance, the devices are rumoured to have different chipsets, with the V40 Pro expected to feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, which also powers the recently released OnePlus Nord 4, while the Vivo V40 is expected to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+. And, the display is expected to be a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate support.

Also Read: Students using ChatGPT could soon be caught with this tool, but OpenAI may not release it - Here’s why

Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40: Launch Date, Availability, and Event Live Streaming

Vivo has already confirmed that the launch event for the Vivo V40 series is set for August 7, which is just a couple of days away. Those interested in watching the live launch can tune into Vivo’s YouTube channel at 12 PM.

Availability is expected to follow soon after the release date, and the devices will be available in the following colours:

Vivo V40 Pro: Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey

Vivo V40: Lotus Purple, Ganges Blue, and Titanium Grey.