'Save me', 'let me go to my son': SOS calls, heroic rescues paint a heartbreaking story from Lucknow fire

The fire incident in Lucknow has killed 15 people so far. But the true horror of such tragedies extends far beyond these numbers, reflected in the pain of families who lose their loved ones.

A massive fire broke out at the Student Library in the Aliganj area in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India on Monday, June 22, 2026. (Photo by Deepak Gupt/Hindustan Times)

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On Monday, frantic SOS calls and screams for help from family members and friends created heartbreaking scenes outside the building in the Aliganj area where the fire broke out.

Dhiraj Mehra received a SoScall from his office colleague, a 3D artist who worked at the gaming zone on the third floor of the building that caught fire in Aliganj, killing at least 15 people. Mehra said his colleague screamed over the phone, "Bacha lo" (save me).

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A grief-stricken mother was also at the site of the fire, knowing that her son was trapped inside. She helplessly pleaded with officials to let her enter the building and save her child. "Mujhe jaane do apne bete ke paas" (Let me go to my son), the distraught woman cried repeatedly as rescue operations continued.

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{{^usCountry}} UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who reached the spot as the rescue was underway, said a high-level inquiry had been ordered. With tears welling in his eyes, the deputy CM said he had seen 14 bodies at the spot. "They were our children. It is a very tragic incident," Pathak said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who reached the spot as the rescue was underway, said a high-level inquiry had been ordered. With tears welling in his eyes, the deputy CM said he had seen 14 bodies at the spot. "They were our children. It is a very tragic incident," Pathak said. {{/usCountry}}

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Fire fighters and the SDRF team recovered the dead bodies of the students after the fire broke out in the Learners Library at Aliganj area in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India on Monday, June 22, 2026. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

{{^usCountry}} And then there were some heroes... {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And then there were some heroes... {{/usCountry}}

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Even before fire tenders reached the spot, local residents became the first responders. Witnesses said they saw helpless students trapped in the blaze, with some jumping from the building to save their lives, suffering broken ribs and spinal injuries in the process.

Also Read | People cling to ropes as fire rips through Lucknow building, killing 15: Video

Local residents broke the building's glass panes to facilitate rescue efforts, while others laid down mattresses to reduce the impact for those forced to jump from the upper floors.

Among those who joined the rescue effort was Lance Naik Chhabi Ram, posted in Agra and currently attached to the Lucknow headquarters, who happened to be passing by when he noticed the blaze.

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Speaking to PTI, Ram said his professional experience prompted officials to involve him in the rescue operation. He said he assisted in the relief efforts and witnessed more than a dozen bodies being brought out of the building, while several people were also rescued alive.

(With PTI inputs)

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