Lucknow: Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in parts of UP Vidhan Sabha | Watch

Heavy rainfall on Wednesday afternoon flooded parts of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha building, where the Monsoon session of the state assembly is underway. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for several districts in Uttar Pradesh till July 1.(HT photo/ ANI)

There was waterlogging at the building's entrance, which is normally used by MLAs, and there was flooding in the corridor and some rooms on the ground floor. Lifts in the Vidhan Sabha building were also stopped due to waterlogging.

The chambers where the state legislative assembly and the legislative councils hold their sessions were not affected, according to PTI.

Visuals shared on social media show the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha building staff using buckets and mops to clear away the water.

Besides the Vidhan Sabha, several other areas of the state capital saw waterlogging for nearly two hours due to heavy rainfall. Hazratganj Chowk, in the heart of Lucknow, was also adversely affected by the flooding.

Waterlogging was also reported at the Lucknow Municipal Corporation office.

The situation in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha building also triggered some comments from the Samajwadi Party, which is in Opposition in the state.

"The state assembly needs the budget the most. If this is the condition after a single spell of heavy rain, then the rest of the state is at the mercy of God," Samajwadi Party general secretary and MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav wrote on X while sharing a video of the flooded Vidhan Sabha building.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for several districts in Uttar Pradesh till July 1. The districts include Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathrash, Agra, Firozabad, Bijnaur, Muradabad.