Lucknow man arrested with over 5,000 bottles of fake cough syrup

In a crackdown on illegal drug trade, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has arrested a man and seized over 5,300 bottles of fake cough syrup from a house in Lucknow, officials said on Friday.
The syrup was found to be mixed with banned sedatives and falsely labelled to look like a genuine product from reputed pharmaceutical companies, a senior official said.
"On the basis of specific intelligence, officers raided a house on Thursday and recovered 5,353 bottles of cough syrup," Deputy Narcotics Commissioner Praveen Bali told PTI. "In a unique modus operandi, the syrup was found laced with NRx medicine such as Alprazolam and Clonazepam and labelled as Codeine Syrup by putting false labels of reputed companies," Bali said.