Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lucknow man arrested with over 5,000 bottles of fake cough syrup

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 11:57 AM IST

The fake cough syrup was laced with NRx medicine such as Alprazolam and Clonazepam and labelled as Codeine Syrup by putting false labels of reputed companies.

In a crackdown on illegal drug trade, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has arrested a man and seized over 5,300 bottles of fake cough syrup from a house in Lucknow, officials said on Friday.

The entire fake cough syrup stock was seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, and one person has been arrested(Pixaby/Representational Image)
The entire fake cough syrup stock was seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, and one person has been arrested(Pixaby/Representational Image)

The syrup was found to be mixed with banned sedatives and falsely labelled to look like a genuine product from reputed pharmaceutical companies, a senior official said.

"On the basis of specific intelligence, officers raided a house on Thursday and recovered 5,353 bottles of cough syrup," Deputy Narcotics Commissioner Praveen Bali told PTI. "In a unique modus operandi, the syrup was found laced with NRx medicine such as Alprazolam and Clonazepam and labelled as Codeine Syrup by putting false labels of reputed companies," Bali said. 

Also read : It is for govt to decide whether degree in physiotherapy equivalent to MBBS: HC

"The accused did not possess any legal documents or license to store or sell such medicines. The entire stock was seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, and one person has been arrested," Bali said.

Further investigation is underway to track the network involved in this illegal drug trade in Lucknow, they added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Lucknow man arrested with over 5,000 bottles of fake cough syrup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On