Lucknow shootout: Doctor held for treating injured shooter
Lucknow Police have taken into custody a Sultanpur-based doctor for allegedly treating a shooter involved in the January 6 shootout in Vibhuti Khand area of the state capital.
“The doctor has been taken into custody for further interrogation on people involved in the crime,” said a senior police official privy to the investigation said on Monday.
He will be booked under section 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant by person legally bound to give it) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) , the official added.
In the shootout, Ajit Singh, an alleged henchman of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was killed when four assailants opened indiscriminate fire on him near Kathauta crossing. His accomplice Mohar Singh had sustained gunshot injuries on his leg.
A senior police official said the doctor runs a private hospital in Sultanpur and he kept Singh admitted in his hospital on forged identity for two days, January 7 and 8, before the latter was shifted to an unidentified location on January 9. On hospital records, Singh is listed as Manish; and that an iron rod accidentally pierced through his body.
The official said the CCTV footage of the hospital showed that Singh was accompanied by Ansari’s aide who got him admitted. He said the doctor was accused of treating the injured shooter on the behest of the former MP.
Earlier, one Lucknow-based doctor was also booked under section 176 of the IPC for not informing the police about the injured shooter when Ansari’s aide Vipul Kumar Singh took him to a flat in Lucknow for Singh’s treatment before shifting him to the Sultanpur hospital.
The official said one of the four shooters had also suffered the gunshot during retaliatory firing by Mohar Singh.
