Lucknow’s KGMU begins genome sequencing of new Covid-19 strain

Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has started the genome sequencing of Covid-19 to detect its new and more infectious strain found in the UK and for better treatment and management of the disease.

“We have tested 10 samples of patients suffering from coronavirus. Fortunately, not a single sample was detected with the new strain. After the purchase of the reagent kits required to analyse the genetic material of ... [the] virus, we will be able to test more samples every day,” said KGMU’s microbiology head Dr Amita Jain.

Earlier, the samples for genome sequencing were sent to Pune. Apart from KGMU, the genome sequencing study will also start at Bananas Hindu University, Central Drug Research Institute, and National Botanical Research Institute.