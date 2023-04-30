Ludhiana gas leak Updates: 11 killed, NDRF team engaged in relief work
Ludhiana gas leak Updates: The entire area has been cordoned off and NDRF teams from Bhatinda have been dispatched for rescue operations.
Eleven people including two children are feared dead and many others are feared trapped inside a factory on Sua Road near Sherpur Chowk in Punjab's Ludhiana after a gas leak on Sunday after it was first noticed first around 7:15am.
According to initial reports, the gas leaked from a block with different establishments including - a cold drink store, a grocery store and a medical clinic.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 30, 2023 06:20 PM IST
A cat was also found dead at the incident site
Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said it was apprehended that someone disposed of some chemicals in the sewerage which led to the emission of the toxic gas.
"A cat was also found dead at the incident site," said Sidhu.
-
Apr 30, 2023 06:20 PM IST
Additional Deputy Commissioner on incident
Additional Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh Bains said, "A broken manhole has been found in the area and there was a strong smell emanating from it. There is a possibility that the chemical has been poured into the sewerage from that point".
-
Apr 30, 2023 06:19 PM IST
About Giaspura
Giaspura is a thickly populated area with a migrant population. Several industrial and residential buildings are located here. All the victims belonged to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and had been staying in Ludhiana.
-
Apr 30, 2023 06:11 PM IST
Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik appealed to the public to avoid panic
Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik appealed to the public to avoid panic and ignore any kind of rumours related to the incident.
"11 deaths confirmed till now. In all likelihood, there is some gas contamination which has happened. It is quite likely that maybe some chemical reacted with methane in manholes. All of this is being verified. NDRF is retrieving samples," Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said.
-
Apr 30, 2023 06:04 PM IST
₹2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased, ₹50,000 for injured
State health minister Dr Balbir Singh said," So far a total of 11 people have died in this incident. Four people are admitted to the hospital. The state government will provide ₹2 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the family member of the deceased and ₹50,000 will be provided to the people who are admitted to the hospital".
-
Apr 30, 2023 05:42 PM IST
NDRF team engaged in relief work at gas leak site in Ludhiana: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been engaged in relief work at the site of the gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana.
-
Apr 30, 2023 05:11 PM IST
President Murmu expresses grief over the incident
-
Apr 30, 2023 05:01 PM IST
Gas leak incidents in past one year that made headlines
The gas leak from a chemical plant in Ludhiana's Giaspura area in which at least 11 people were killed on Sunday has reminded people of many such incidents over the past one year. Read more
-
Apr 30, 2023 04:37 PM IST
Ludhiana gas leak accident very sad: Home Minister Amit Shah
Ludhiana gas leak accident very sad; NDRF team engaged in relief work on the spot: Home Minister Amit Shah
-
Apr 30, 2023 04:19 PM IST
Punjab health minister orders audit of the Giaspura area
-
Apr 30, 2023 04:09 PM IST
We have sent the samples for analysis: Punjab Health minister
He said it is a very poisonous gas as all those brought to the hospital were dead already. “Usually gases on sewer do not come above the ground. We have sent the samples for analysis to know the nature of the gas”, he said.
-
Apr 30, 2023 04:07 PM IST
Punjab health minister orders audit of the Giaspura area
Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has ordered an audit of the Giaspura area where the tragedy occurred and has asked for a detailed report on sewerage in the area.
-
Apr 30, 2023 03:37 PM IST
Ludhiana gas leak incident: Police cordon off area, vacate nearby market
Police seal Sua road, Giaspura area in Ludhiana after gas leak incident. PHOTOS
-
Apr 30, 2023 03:31 PM IST
Congress MLA expresses grief over the incident
-
Apr 30, 2023 03:28 PM IST
The DC said different teams of district administration, police stationed at site
The DC said different teams of district administration, police, municipal corporation and Punjab Pollution Control Board are stationed at the site.
-
Apr 30, 2023 03:19 PM IST
Casualties comprise five females and six males
Police said the casualties comprise five females and six males. Two boys aged 10 and 13 are among the 11 who died in the incident.
-
Apr 30, 2023 03:18 PM IST
People undergoing treatment at hospital
Four more people, who were taken ill, were undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said. The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, they added.
-
Apr 30, 2023 02:51 PM IST
Entire family of five, originally from Bihar, perished in tragedy
The deceased include Kavilash who was running Aarti clinic. His wife Varsha (35) and three children Kalpana(16), Abhay(13)and Aryan (10) are amongst those dead.
The family was originally from Bihar but settled in Punjab for the last 20 year .
-
Apr 30, 2023 02:33 PM IST
Out of total 11 who died, one 25 year old male is still unidentified
Out of total 11 who died, one 25 year old male is still unidentified.
A total of 10 persons from three families have died in today's giaspura gas tragedy while 11th person (25 yr old male) is still unidentified.
-
Apr 30, 2023 01:50 PM IST
Children among 11 killed after gas leak at Punjab's Ludhiana factory: 10 updates
At least 11 persons, including three children, were killed and many others are feared trapped inside a factory on Sua Road near at Giaspura in Punjab's Ludhiana after a gas leak on Sunday. The gas leak was first noticed around 7.15am. Read more
-
Apr 30, 2023 01:37 PM IST
Police sealed the area and vacated the market
Police sealed the area and vacated the market after gas leak incident at Sua road, Giaspura area in Ludhiana on Sunday
-
Apr 30, 2023 12:47 PM IST
Ludhiana gas leak: Couple, their 3 children killed in Punjab; kin share horror
At least 11 people, including three children, died and several were taken ill after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Sunday morning. Read more
-
Apr 30, 2023 12:41 PM IST
Civil Sergeon Dr Hatinder Kaur with other staff examine the patients in civil hospital
Civil Sergeon Dr Hatinder Kaur with other staff examine the patients in civil hospital after gas leak incident at Sua road, Giaspura area in Ludhiana on Sunday.
-
Apr 30, 2023 12:32 PM IST
Aggrieved family members of the deceased of gas leak incident
Aggrieved family members of the deceased of gas leak incident at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday.
-
Apr 30, 2023 12:30 PM IST
Locals residents gathered near the market after gas leak incident
Locals residents gathered near the market after gas leak incident at Sua road, Giaspura area in Ludhiana on Sunday.
-
Apr 30, 2023 12:29 PM IST
NDRF, Police and medical teams during the rescue operation
NDRF, Police and medical teams during the rescue operation after gas leak incident at Sua road, Giaspura area in Ludhiana on Sunday.
-
Apr 30, 2023 12:23 PM IST
Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Ludhiana incident
"There is no death due to suffocation but the gas affected the brain. A manhole cover on the road near the spot where deaths have been reported was found broken and charred in black. It is suspected that the gas leaked from that manhole" said Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu
-
Apr 30, 2023 12:20 PM IST
Initial investigations revealed there was a chemical discharge by a nearby unit
Initial investigations revealed there was a chemical discharge by a nearby unit into the sewer which mixed with the gases and caused the deaths.
-
Apr 30, 2023 12:15 PM IST
Two of the victims are admitted at the civil hospital
"Two of the victims are admitted at the civil hospital, Nitin and Gaurav Goyal. While Gaurav (40) is stable, Nitin's condition is critical."
-
Apr 30, 2023 12:08 PM IST
CM Mann on Ludhiana incident
-
Apr 30, 2023 11:52 AM IST
NDRF is extracting samples from manholes for various kinds of chemical test: Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana
"The NDRF is extracting samples from manholes for various kinds of chemical test then we will get more information if possible cause. The gas has been diluted but MC teams, PPCB teams are working to check if any more such chemical reactions are there in the vicinity," she said
-
Apr 30, 2023 11:43 AM IST
"Chemical suspected to have reacted in manholes, investigations on" - DC
Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana Surabhi Malik said samples have been collected from manholes in the area as it is suspected that neurotoxins caused the fatalities.
-
Apr 30, 2023 11:32 AM IST
The area includes a number of shops
The area includes a number of shops where mostly labourers working in factories reside. Three establishments: Goyal cold drink, Kamal Kiryana and Arti clinic were affected by the leak in the wee hours. The families of those who run these shops reside on the first floor while the shops are on ground floor
-
Apr 30, 2023 11:30 AM IST
The nature of gas was neuro-toxic: Civil Surgeon Ludhiana
Civil Surgeon Ludhiana, Dr Hatinder Kaur said "The nature of gas was neuro-toxic." "As per the medical examination till now the deaths were not caused by suffocation but by the gas's harmful effect on the nervous system of the victims."
-
Apr 30, 2023 11:28 AM IST
Rapid Action Force guards the area which has been cordoned off
Rapid Action Force guarding the area which has been cordoned off.
-
Apr 30, 2023 11:13 AM IST
11 persons are dead
11 persons are dead. There are 5 females, 6 males including 2 male children of 10 year and 13 years.
-
Apr 30, 2023 11:12 AM IST
Death toll reached 11 in gas leak case
Death toll reached 11 in gas leak case.
-
Apr 30, 2023 11:11 AM IST
SDM Ludhiana West on incident
"Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick," says Swati, SDM Ludhiana West.
-
Apr 30, 2023 11:09 AM IST
"All possible help is being extended," says CM Mann on Ludhiana gas leak incident
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed deep sorrow and anguish at the gas leakage incident that occured in Giaspura in Ludhiana district on Sunday.
-
Apr 30, 2023 11:04 AM IST
Social organisations' ambulances arrived to assist in evacuation
The police and civil administration officials are on the scene, providing assistance and relief efforts. Social organisations' ambulances have also arrived to assist in evacuating the affected individuals.
-
Apr 30, 2023 11:02 AM IST
Individuals within a 300-metre radius of the leak are experiencing difficulty breathing
Individuals within a 300-metre radius of the leak are experiencing difficulty breathing, causing people to avoid the area.
-
Apr 30, 2023 10:57 AM IST
Feared striken families move to houses of their relatives in other areas of the city
-
Apr 30, 2023 10:56 AM IST
A couple with thier mother have died in the incident
Ram Murat , a family relative said Saurav Goyal (28) and his wife Triti goyal, Gaurav Goyal (Saurav goyal's elder brother) along with their mother and eight months old boy were trapped in the gas. The child is out of danger. The couple and mother have died, Gaurav's condition is serious.
-
Apr 30, 2023 10:52 AM IST
NDRF teams have been pressed in to initiate rescue operation
NDRF teams have been pressed in to initiate rescue operation. The police sealed the area and vacated the market.
-
Apr 30, 2023 10:51 AM IST
Children killed were aged 22-year-old daughter, 12-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy
Shambhu Narayan of Jamalpur said that his 40-year-old nephew Kabilash Kumar and his wife Barsha Devi along with three children have died in the incident. Children killed were aged 22-year-old daughter, 12-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy.
-
Apr 30, 2023 10:48 AM IST
A local resident woke up in the morning with foul smell and a head ache
Umesh Kumar, a local, said that woke up in the morning with foul smell and a head ache. They locked all the doors and windows to prevent themselves from the gas. Later, they decided to move to house of their relatives.
-
Apr 30, 2023 10:48 AM IST
8 people brought dead to civil hospital
8 persons brought dead to civil hospital. 2 males , 4 females and 2 children (all brought dead). 2 males brought are in serious condition.
-
Apr 30, 2023 10:45 AM IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann expresses grief over the incident
-
Apr 30, 2023 10:44 AM IST
A couple with 3 children killed in the clinic
The sources said that a couple with three children found dead in the clinic. Four others died in other establishments.
-
Apr 30, 2023 10:43 AM IST
The gas leaked from a block with different establishments
The incident occurred at around 7:15 am. According to the information, the gas leaked from a block with different establishments including - a cold drink store, a grocery store and a medical clinic.
-
Apr 30, 2023 10:42 AM IST
The reason behind the gas leak is yet to be ascertained
The reason behind the gas leak is yet to be ascertained.
-
Apr 30, 2023 10:40 AM IST
NDRF teams reached at the spot
-
Apr 30, 2023 10:39 AM IST
NDRF teams at spot
The entire area has been cordoned off and NDRF teams from Bhatinda have reached at the spot near Giaspura for rescue operations.
-
Apr 30, 2023 10:37 AM IST
The gas leak was first noticed around 7:15 am
The gas leak was first noticed around 7:15 am
-
Apr 30, 2023 10:35 AM IST
Gas leak in Ludhiana factory; 9 killed, many feared trapped
At least nine persons were killed and many others are feared trapped inside a factory on Sua Road near Sherpur Chowk in Punjab's Ludhiana after a gas leak on Sunday. Read more