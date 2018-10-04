Lukewarm response doesn’t stop these candidates from trying their luck in J&K civic polls

A lacklustre response to the urban local body polls in Kashmir after two main regional parties, the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, decided not to contest the elections, this has not deterred a mass communication graduate, a US-returned politician, a research scholar, a former militant working for released militants, news stringer and a business graduate from trying their luck in the polls which will be held in four phases starting from Monday.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Independent

The former National Conference spokesman Junaid Azim Mattu resigned from the party to contest in the urban local body elections because he disagrees with the party’s decision to boycott polls. He announced his candidature from Srinagar municipal corporation. Mattu who was the most active and vocal spokesman for the National Conference is now contesting elections from four wards of the SMC.

Before joining the NC, he was affiliated with Sajjad Lone’s People’s Conference. The US-educated Mattu had joined mainstream politics in 2009 and four years later he joined the National Conference.

“I strongly believe that leaving our grassroots democratic institutions open to misrepresentation would inflict serious harm on the state and also wreak havoc to our social fabric and cultural legacy,” he said while stating reason to contest polls.

Rafiq Ahmad Dar, Congress

Rafiq Ahmad Dar, a former news stringer, is contesting on Congress’ ticket from four wards of Kupwara municipal election. This is the first time when Dar who lives in the main Kupwara town decided to contest any election.

“I used to work as a stringer for news channels and portals. I joined Congress few days before the elections and I am contesting from four wards.”

Dar has a dream to become chairman of the municipal council and says he is going for door-to-door campaigning. “I want to be the chairman of municipal council. If Sajjad Lone aspires to become chief minister with two legislators, what is wrong if I have a dream of becoming the council chairman.”

He also said though security has been provided to him, the administration has a soft corner for candidates backed by the PDP MP Fayaz Ahmad Mir.

Dr Rafi Ahmad, BJP

Dr Rafi Ahmad, a PhD scholar in literary journalism, is contesting on the BJP’s ticket from Jawaharnagar area of Srinagar. It is his first election and he was assigned several tasks by the party leadership after he joined the party in 2014.

“I have been heading the grievance cell of the party, so I know the problems which people are facing in their areas. If I will get elected, I will try to solve them,” says Rafi who has done doctorate in Urdu.

Abid Salam, Independent

Abid Salam, 24, is pursuing masters in journalism from Kashmir University. He filed his nomination from ward 5 of Baramulla council. However, his opposite candidate from Congress decided not to contest, clearing his way to the council.

“I contested to keep the legacy of my father alive, who was a grassroots level leader and remained associated with the NC and PDP as block president. It was the plan of RSS and BJP to keep good people away from the polls and they gave tickets to those people who had no standing on ground,” said Salam who had made several video stories for the NGO Video Volunteers and other media platforms.

“I will try to help people of my town.”

Saifullah Khalid, BJP

Saifullah Khalid used to be a militant but he joined the BJP five days before elections. Khalid said he was running an organisation to help released militants.

“I crossed border in 1989 and came back within a year. I went as a Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front militant and returned affiliated with Harkat. After my arrest in 1991, I spent six to seven years in jail. After my release, I started working for rehabilitation of the former released militants. If I will win elections, I will keep one share of my earning for my family, rest amount I will spend on the released militants,” says Khalid who is contesting from Haba kadal ward of Srinagar municipal council.

Avinash Bhat, Independent

Avinash Bhat, 28, left his native town when he was four-year-old. However, he was first to file the nomination papers from ward no 6 of Kulgam as an independent candidate. He was recently given a certificate that he was the only candidate in his ward who filed nomination papers making him a councillor.

Bhat has done masters in business administration (MBA) from Himachal Pradesh.

“Though I live in Jammu, but now I will shift to Kulgam and try to resolve day-to-day problems of the people in my ward,” he said adding that his focus will be to help poor people of his area.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 13:43 IST