Lunar Eclipse LIVE updates: India all set to witness blood moon today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the total lunar eclipse will have a magnitude of 1.155, meaning the entire Moon will pass into the Earth’s umbral shadow. A partial lunar eclipse, in contrast, occurs when only a part of the Moon enters the shadow.

While the eclipse will be visible across India, Eastern Asia, Australia and the Americas, skywatching conditions will vary across regions. In most parts of India, observers will see the ending phase of the eclipse at moonrise.

However, parts of North-East India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also witness the end of the totality phase.