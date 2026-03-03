Lunar Eclipse LIVE updates: India all set to witness blood moon today
Lunar Eclipse LIVE updates: During this celestial phenomenon, the Moon will move from right to left through the Earth's shadow.
A total lunar eclipse, popularly called the Blood Moon, is taking place today, March 3, 2026. The celestial event, also known as Chandra Grahan 2026, will see the Moon pass through Earth’s umbral shadow, turning a deep reddish hue at peak. During this celestial phenomenon, the Moon will move from right to left through the Earth's shadow....Read More
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the total lunar eclipse will have a magnitude of 1.155, meaning the entire Moon will pass into the Earth’s umbral shadow. A partial lunar eclipse, in contrast, occurs when only a part of the Moon enters the shadow.
While the eclipse will be visible across India, Eastern Asia, Australia and the Americas, skywatching conditions will vary across regions. In most parts of India, observers will see the ending phase of the eclipse at moonrise.
However, parts of North-East India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also witness the end of the totality phase.
Chandra Grahan 2026 Today: Several temples across Tamil Nadu restrict darshan timings
Several temples across Tamil Nadu have restricted the darshan timings on Tuesday due to total lunar eclipse.
The Marundeeswar temple in Chennai, Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwar temple in Madurai, Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam, and the Subramaniaswamy temple at Marudhamalai hills in Coimbatore were among the temples that closed the temple doors as per custom observed during the celestial event.
The TTD temple at T Nagar, here, also remained closed for the eclipse.
Lunar Eclipse LIVE updates: What is a Total Lunar Eclipse?
Lunar Eclipse LIVE updates: A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are perfectly aligned, and the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. This blocks direct sunlight from reaching the Moon, causing it to pass through Earth's umbral shadow and often turn a reddish hue — popularly known as a “Blood Moon”.
The IMD has confirmed that today’s eclipse will be a deep one, with a magnitude of 1.155.