Luthra brothers, owners of Goa nightclub where fire killed 25, deported to India

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a massive fire, have been deported from Thailand and are on a flight back to India, Goa police officials told HT. Gaurav (left) and Saurabh Luthra holding their passports after they were taken into custody by Thailand police.(PTI File Photos)

They are expected to land at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 1.55 pm where a team of the Goa police is waiting for them. Both of them will be detained by Goa police from Delhi airport.

“A team from Goa Police will leave for Delhi later tonight and will be present to secure their custody when they exit the Delhi airport,” a Goa police official told HT on Monday.

Upon arrival, both the brothers will be produced before Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday itself to seek their transit remand, and a Goa police team will bring them to Goa by Tuesday night.

Luthra brothers, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Goa's Arpora, fled to Thailand hours after the deadly blaze at their nightclub killed 25 people on the intervening night of December 6-7.

Both Saurabh and Gaurav were detained by Thai law enforcement officials last week at their hotel in Phuket after a request from India. Their passports have been impounded by the Indian government and a Blue notice was issued against them via Interpol.

In an FIR filed last Sunday, the Luthra brothers were charged under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125(a) and (b) (endangering life and personal safety), and 287 (negligent conduct with fire or combustible matter) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The FIR also states that on December 6, when the fire broke out, the accused Luthra brothers had organised a fire show at the venue without taking proper precautions and without providing fire safety equipment, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, a local court in Delhi had rejected their anticipatory bail plea, in which they had said they feared being “lynched” in Goa, where bulldozer action has been taken against illegal bars and clubs since the blaze.