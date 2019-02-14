Video shot after massive blast captures horror of Kashmir’s suicide attack

Minutes after the deadly attack on security forces in Kashmir’s Pulwama where 18 jawans were killed, a widely-circulated video shows the horror and the extent of the damage. “Maar diya, maar diya,” a man, possibly the one who recorded the video, could be heard saying.

“There are bodies there,” he said, a few seconds later. In the video, shot on a mobile phone, one could see mangled parts of vehicles lying all around the blast site, with blood and body parts scattered along the stretch. The video showed the charred remains of a vehicle near the Jammu-Srinagar high as smoke billowed out from another van. (Follow updates here)

An explosive-laden vehicle rammed into a CRPF bus that caused the blast in what authorities said was a suicide attack. Terror goup Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack. Police identified the terrorist as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama.

Political parties from across the spectrum came together to condemn the act of terror. Congress president Rahul Gandhi termed it a “cowardly attack” while National Conference leader Omar Abdullah called it “reminiscent” reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre-2004-05.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asked “how many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?”. Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were among political leaders who condemned the incident.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 18:38 IST