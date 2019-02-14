Kashmir blast updates: Jaish-e-Mohammad claims responsibility for attack on CRPF convoy that killed 18 jawans, govt not sure
At least 18 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and many others injured in an IED blast that targeted their convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The death toll is expected to rise.
-
6:48 pm IST
Get Pak singers to sing love songs and this is what we get in return: Babul Supriyo
-
6:45 pm IST
Our forces will remain firm against such acts of terror and defeat them: Amit Shah
-
6:43 pm IST
Suresh Prabhu offers condolences
-
6:42 pm IST
Unofficial estimates put death toll at 27
-
6:40 pm IST
Visuals from blast site
-
6:36 pm IST
Visuals from blast site
-
6:35 pm IST
Ajit Doval monitoring situation in Kashmir
-
6:30 pm IST
Have to see whether those involved are locals or foreigners: Governor’s advisor
-
6:27 pm IST
Every drop of our soldier’s blood will be avenged: VK Singh
-
6:25 pm IST
High time govt acts against terrorists: Lalu Prasad Yadav
-
6:24 pm IST
Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson: Arun Jaitley
-
6:22 pm IST
Home minister Rajnath Singh to visit Srinagar tomorrow
-
6:20 pm IST
All political parties must come together and reach a solution: Mehbooba Mufti
-
6:18 pm IST
18th big terror attack in the last five years: Surjewala
-
6:15 pm IST
J&K Governor urges security forces to enhance surveillance
-
6:14 pm IST
Attack seems to be guided from across the border: J&K Governor Satyapal Malik
-
6:13 pm IST
Rajnath Singh calls up CRPF DG
-
6:12 pm IST
Senior officers at the spot: CRPF DG
-
6:10 pm IST
Post-blast analysis being done: Zulfiqar Hassan
-
6:08 pm IST
How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends: Mehbooba Mufti
-
6:05 pm IST
Attack reminiscent pre-2004 days: Omar Abdullah
-
6:02 pm IST
Congress slams NDA govt over attack
-
6:00 pm IST
Security forces begin search operation
-
5:59 pm IST
Deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack: Rahul Gandhi
-
5:58 pm IST
Jaish-e-Mohammad claims responsibility for the blast
-
5:57 pm IST
2,500 CRPF personnel in the convoy: CRPF
-
5:56 pm IST
70 vehicles in the convoy: CRPF
-
5:55 pm IST
18 CRPF jawans reported dead in IED blast on Jammu-Srinagar highway
At least 18 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and many others injured in an IED blast that targeted their convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The death toll is expected to rise.
The blast occured as a vehicle laden with explosives rammed the convoy. Soon after the blast, shots were fired at the CRPF jawans. Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Follow live updates here:
Get Pak singers to sing love songs and this is what we get in return: Babul Supriyo
Go get all the Pakistani singers to sing all the ‘Love’ songs of Bollywood, as if we don’t have good singers here, AND this is what u get in return on the day that celebrates LOVE. 18 personnel martyred in terror attack on CRPF convoy in JK’s Pulwama. Pained: Babul Supriyo
Our forces will remain firm against such acts of terror and defeat them: Amit Shah
Pained beyond words by the terror attack on our soldiers in Pulwama (J&K). It is an act of cowardice. My deepest condolences are with the families of our soldiers who have lost their lives. Our forces will remain firm against such acts of terror and defeat them: Amit Shah.
Suresh Prabhu offers condolences
Greatly pained by the gruesome terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy in the Valley today.While I have no words to express my grief, I offer my condolences to the families of the bereaved and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured: Suresh Prabhu
Unofficial estimates put death toll at 27
CRPF is yet to put out an official figure of the death toll, but a security source said 27 jawans dead so far.
Visuals from blast site
Visuals from blast site
Ajit Doval monitoring situation in Kashmir
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is monitoring the situation in Kashmir. Senior CRPF officials are briefing him on the situation.
Have to see whether those involved are locals or foreigners: Governor’s advisor
Anyone can take responsibility (for an attack). Earlier too, some groups claimed responsibility for attacks and they turned out to be wrong. Let us wait for investigation to be over. We had general alert for the attack, not a specific input. We have to see whether those involved are locals or foreigners: Vijay Kumar, advisor to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Every drop of our soldier’s blood will be avenged: VK Singh
As a soldier and a citizen of India, my blood boils at the spineless and cowardly attacks. 18 brave hearts from the CRPF laid down their lives in Pulwama. I salute their selfless sacrifice and promise that every drop of our soldier’s blood will be avenged: VK Singh
High time govt acts against terrorists: Lalu Prasad Yadav
Deeply pained to know about 18 CRPF soldiers martyred in a cowardice terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama. Strongly condemn such cowardly act. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for injured. It’s high time govt must act against terrorists: Lalu Prasad Yadav
Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson: Arun Jaitley
Attack on CRPF in Pulwama, J&K, is cowardice and a condemnable act. Nation salutes the martyrs and we stand united with the families of martyrs. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act: Arun Jaitley
Home minister Rajnath Singh to visit Srinagar tomorrow
Home minister Rajnath Singh to visit Srinagar tomorrow. He has also spoken to J&K Governor Satyapal Malik over the Pulwama attack. he has cancelled his rally in Patna tomorrow, reports ANI.
All political parties must come together and reach a solution: Mehbooba Mufti
I don’t have enough words to condemn this attack. Border skirmishes and surgical strikes are leading to nothing. The NDA govt and all political parties must come together and reach a solution to end this bloodshed: Mehbooba Mufti
18th big terror attack in the last five years: Surjewala
We strongly condemn this cowardly attack. We extend condolences to the kin of jawans who were martyred. This is the 18th big terror attack in the last five years under this Modi govt: Randeep Surjewala, Congress, tells ANI
J&K Governor urges security forces to enhance surveillance
Governor has urged all security forces commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the district and divisional civil and police administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments: J&K Raj Bhawan PRO
Attack seems to be guided from across the border: J&K Governor Satyapal Malik
Governor Satyapal Malik observed that forces responsible for the insurgency in J&K are desperate and frustrated and just want to prove their presence. Visibly it (the attack) seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility: J&K Raj Bhawan PRO
Rajnath Singh calls up CRPF DG
Home minister Rajnath Singh speaks to CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar over the Pulwama attack.
Senior officers at the spot: CRPF DG
Senior officers at the spot, investigation is underway, injured being taken care of. There were 2,500 personnel in the convoy: CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar tells ANI
Post-blast analysis being done: Zulfiqar Hassan
J&K Police have taken up investigation. The injured have been shifted to hospital. Post-blast analysis being done at the spot: Zulfiqar Hassan, IG, CRPF(Operations), tells ANI.
How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends: Mehbooba Mufti
No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends: PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti
Attack reminiscent pre-2004 days: Omar Abdullah
Jaish has claimed the blast as a suicide (fidayeen) attack reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre-2004-05. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured and condolences to the families of the bereaved: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweets.
Congress slams NDA govt over attack
Our homage to the 18 brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice and condolences to their family. Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama- the terror list and compromise of National Security by Modi government continues unabated: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala
Security forces begin search operation
Blast takes place at Lethpora, about 30 km from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway. The IED was placed in a vehicle, which was parked on the national highway, guarded by CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir police and the army. Security forces begin search operation.
Deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack: Rahul Gandhi
I’m deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a CRPF convoy in J&K in which 10 of our brave men have been martyred and many others wounded. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured: Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweets
Jaish-e-Mohammad claims responsibility for the blast
Jaish-e-Mohammad claims responsibility for the blast, says it was a fidayeen attack carried out by a local youth. Police identified the terrorist as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama. He joined the Jaish-Mohammed in 2018, PTI quoted officials as saying.
2,500 CRPF personnel in the convoy: CRPF
There were 2,500 CRPF personnel in the convoy: CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar tells ANI.
70 vehicles in the convoy: CRPF
There were 70 vehicles in the convoy and one of the vehicles came under attack. The convoy was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar: CRPF (Operations) IG Zulfiqar Hassan.
18 CRPF jawans reported dead in IED blast on Jammu-Srinagar highway
18 CRPF jawans reported dead in IED blast on Jammu-Srinagar highway. The blast was triggered by militants to target a CRPF convoy. The blast ripped through one of the buses the jawans were travelling in.