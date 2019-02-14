Kashmir blast updates: Jaish-e-Mohammad claims responsibility for attack on CRPF convoy that killed 18 jawans, govt not sure

At least 18 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and many others injured in an IED blast that targeted their convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The death toll is expected to rise.

The blast occured as a vehicle laden with explosives rammed the convoy. Soon after the blast, shots were fired at the CRPF jawans. Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack.

6:48 pm IST Get Pak singers to sing love songs and this is what we get in return: Babul Supriyo Go get all the Pakistani singers to sing all the ‘Love’ songs of Bollywood, as if we don’t have good singers here, AND this is what u get in return on the day that celebrates LOVE. 18 personnel martyred in terror attack on CRPF convoy in JK’s Pulwama. Pained: Babul Supriyo





6:45 pm IST Our forces will remain firm against such acts of terror and defeat them: Amit Shah Pained beyond words by the terror attack on our soldiers in Pulwama (J&K). It is an act of cowardice. My deepest condolences are with the families of our soldiers who have lost their lives. Our forces will remain firm against such acts of terror and defeat them: Amit Shah.





6:43 pm IST Suresh Prabhu offers condolences Greatly pained by the gruesome terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy in the Valley today.While I have no words to express my grief, I offer my condolences to the families of the bereaved and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured: Suresh Prabhu





6:42 pm IST Unofficial estimates put death toll at 27 CRPF is yet to put out an official figure of the death toll, but a security source said 27 jawans dead so far.





6:40 pm IST Visuals from blast site





6:35 pm IST Ajit Doval monitoring situation in Kashmir National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is monitoring the situation in Kashmir. Senior CRPF officials are briefing him on the situation.





6:30 pm IST Have to see whether those involved are locals or foreigners: Governor’s advisor Anyone can take responsibility (for an attack). Earlier too, some groups claimed responsibility for attacks and they turned out to be wrong. Let us wait for investigation to be over. We had general alert for the attack, not a specific input. We have to see whether those involved are locals or foreigners: Vijay Kumar, advisor to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.





6:27 pm IST Every drop of our soldier’s blood will be avenged: VK Singh As a soldier and a citizen of India, my blood boils at the spineless and cowardly attacks. 18 brave hearts from the CRPF laid down their lives in Pulwama. I salute their selfless sacrifice and promise that every drop of our soldier’s blood will be avenged: VK Singh





6:25 pm IST High time govt acts against terrorists: Lalu Prasad Yadav Deeply pained to know about 18 CRPF soldiers martyred in a cowardice terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama. Strongly condemn such cowardly act. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for injured. It’s high time govt must act against terrorists: Lalu Prasad Yadav





6:24 pm IST Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson: Arun Jaitley Attack on CRPF in Pulwama, J&K, is cowardice and a condemnable act. Nation salutes the martyrs and we stand united with the families of martyrs. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act: Arun Jaitley





6:22 pm IST Home minister Rajnath Singh to visit Srinagar tomorrow Home minister Rajnath Singh to visit Srinagar tomorrow. He has also spoken to J&K Governor Satyapal Malik over the Pulwama attack. he has cancelled his rally in Patna tomorrow, reports ANI.





6:20 pm IST All political parties must come together and reach a solution: Mehbooba Mufti I don’t have enough words to condemn this attack. Border skirmishes and surgical strikes are leading to nothing. The NDA govt and all political parties must come together and reach a solution to end this bloodshed: Mehbooba Mufti





6:18 pm IST 18th big terror attack in the last five years: Surjewala We strongly condemn this cowardly attack. We extend condolences to the kin of jawans who were martyred. This is the 18th big terror attack in the last five years under this Modi govt: Randeep Surjewala, Congress, tells ANI





6:15 pm IST J&K Governor urges security forces to enhance surveillance Governor has urged all security forces commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the district and divisional civil and police administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments: J&K Raj Bhawan PRO





6:14 pm IST Attack seems to be guided from across the border: J&K Governor Satyapal Malik Governor Satyapal Malik observed that forces responsible for the insurgency in J&K are desperate and frustrated and just want to prove their presence. Visibly it (the attack) seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility: J&K Raj Bhawan PRO





6:13 pm IST Rajnath Singh calls up CRPF DG Home minister Rajnath Singh speaks to CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar over the Pulwama attack.





6:12 pm IST Senior officers at the spot: CRPF DG Senior officers at the spot, investigation is underway, injured being taken care of. There were 2,500 personnel in the convoy: CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar tells ANI





6:10 pm IST Post-blast analysis being done: Zulfiqar Hassan J&K Police have taken up investigation. The injured have been shifted to hospital. Post-blast analysis being done at the spot: Zulfiqar Hassan, IG, CRPF(Operations), tells ANI.





6:08 pm IST How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends: Mehbooba Mufti No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends: PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti





6:05 pm IST Attack reminiscent pre-2004 days: Omar Abdullah Jaish has claimed the blast as a suicide (fidayeen) attack reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre-2004-05. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured and condolences to the families of the bereaved: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweets.





6:02 pm IST Congress slams NDA govt over attack Our homage to the 18 brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice and condolences to their family. Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama- the terror list and compromise of National Security by Modi government continues unabated: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala





6:00 pm IST Security forces begin search operation Blast takes place at Lethpora, about 30 km from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway. The IED was placed in a vehicle, which was parked on the national highway, guarded by CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir police and the army. Security forces begin search operation.





5:59 pm IST Deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack: Rahul Gandhi I’m deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a CRPF convoy in J&K in which 10 of our brave men have been martyred and many others wounded. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured: Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweets





5:58 pm IST Jaish-e-Mohammad claims responsibility for the blast Jaish-e-Mohammad claims responsibility for the blast, says it was a fidayeen attack carried out by a local youth. Police identified the terrorist as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama. He joined the Jaish-Mohammed in 2018, PTI quoted officials as saying.





5:57 pm IST 2,500 CRPF personnel in the convoy: CRPF There were 2,500 CRPF personnel in the convoy: CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar tells ANI.





5:56 pm IST 70 vehicles in the convoy: CRPF There were 70 vehicles in the convoy and one of the vehicles came under attack. The convoy was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar: CRPF (Operations) IG Zulfiqar Hassan.



