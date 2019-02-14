CRPF convoy attacked by terrorists in Kashmir; 18 jawans killed, many injured

At least 18 Central Reserve Police Force jawans were killed and many others injured in a blast in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The blast was triggered by militants to target two vehicles carrying the CRPF jawans. The blast ripped through one of the buses the jawans were travelling in.

A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.The vehicle belonged to 54 battalion of the CRPF. The IED blast reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron and body parts could be seen strewn around the area, the agency reported.

“There were 70 vehicles in the convoy and one of the vehicles came under attack. The convoy was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar,” a CRPF official said adding that the Jammu and Kashmir police have taken over the investigation into the terror attack.

Militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the blast and said it was a fidayeen attack carried out by a local youth. Police identified the terrorist as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama. He joined the Jaish-Mohammed in 2018, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The incident took place at Lethpora, about 30 km from Srinagar on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson has confirmed that it was an improvised explosive device (IED) blast.The explosion was followed by gunshots aimed at the security forces in Pulwama district of the state.

The IED was placed in a vehicle, which was parked on the national highway, guarded by the CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir police and the army. The security forces have begun a search operation.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah called the attack a “reminiscent” of pre-2004 days in the Valley. “Jaish has claimed the blast as a suicide (fidaeen) attack reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre-2004-05,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter adding, “I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved.”

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the terror attack in Pulwama. She said, “No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?”

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 16:04 IST