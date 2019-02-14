‘Cowardly attack’: Political leaders unite to condemn Pulwama attack

Political leaders cutting across party lines have condemned the attack on a security forces convoy that left 18 CRPF men dead on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday.

The attack occurred when the a vehicle laden with explosives rammed into one of the convoy vehicles at Lethpora in Avantipura district. (Live Updates)

Among the first to react to the attack was National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah, who took to Twitter and wrote, “Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured and condolences to the families of the bereaved.”

Also read: Explosive-laden vehicle rams into CRPF convoy in Kashmir, 18 jawans killed

Congress president Rahul Gandhi prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“I’m deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which many of our brave CRPF men have been martyred and a large number wounded, some critically. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he tweeted.

Condemning the attack, union finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the terrorists would be given an unforgettable lesson.

Also read: ‘Maar diya, Maar diya’: Video captures horror of Pulwama terror attack

“Attack on CRPF in #Pulwama, J&K is a cowardice & condemnable act of terrorists. Nation salutes martyred soldiers and we all stand united with families of martyrs. We pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act,” the senior BJP leader tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the violence and wrote in a tweet, “Saddened that 13 CRPF jawans became martyrs today in Pulwama. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Our prayers for those injured. We wish them a speedy recovery... More news coming in that the death toll of CRPF jawans at Pulwama has now risen. We condemn this violence. Thoughts and prayers with the grieving families of our brave martyrs.”

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, “I don’t have enough words to condemn this attack. Border skirmishes and surgical strikes are leading to nothing. NDA Govt and all political parties must come together and reach a solution to end this bloodshed.”

BJP chief Amit Shah tweeted, “Pained beyond words by the terror attack on our soldiers in Pulwama (J&K). It is an act of cowardice. My deepest condolences are with the families of our soldiers who have lost their lives. Our forces will remain firm against such acts of terror and defeat them.”

Condemning the attack, General VK Singh tweeted that the blood of the soldiers will be avenged.

“As a soldier and a citizen of India, my blood boils at the spineless and cowardly attacks. 18 brave hearts from the @crpfindia laid down their lives in Pulwama. I salute their selfless sacrifice and promise that every drop of our soldier’s blood will be avenged.”

AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock at the news.

“Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama (J&K). I strongly condemn the terror attack on CRPF convoy in which many casualties are feared. India must stand united in this moment of grief,” he tweeted.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 18:37 IST