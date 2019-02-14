Timeline of major attacks on security forces in Kashmir

As many as 30 CRPF jawans were killed in an alleged suicide bombing of a convoy of security forces at Lethpora in Pulwama in Kashmir on Wednesday. This is the biggest militant attack since the Uri attack in 2016, which left 19 soldiers dead.

The suicide bombing was followed by gunshots being fired at the convoy which comprised of more than 75 vehicles and more than 2,500 security personnel.

Here is a timeline of some of the major attacks that have taken place on security forces including the CRPF, Indian Army and others in Kashmir since the 2016 Uri attack.

• February 7, 2018: Militants attacked a police team accompanying detainees from Central jail to the hospital for a medical check-up. Two policemen were killed in the attack at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital. Naveed Jat, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, managed to escape from police custody in the attack

• December 31, 2017: Five CRPF jawans were killed in a 24-hour-long encounter between BSF and suspected JeM militants at Lethpora where Thursday’s attack took place. Three militants were also killed in the ensuing gun battle.

• November 29, 2016: Seven soldiers, including 2 officers, were killed when militants entered the premises of 166 army unit at Nagrota-based 16 Corps headquarters at Jammu.

• October 6, 2016: Three militants were shot dead at Handwara in North Kashmir foiling an planned attack on a Rashtriya Rifles camp.

• October 2, 2016: One solider and two militants were killed when heavily-armed terrorists attacked a Rashtriya Rifles army camp.

• September 18, 2016: In the infamous Uri attack in Baramulla district, 19 soldiers were killed when fidayeen militants stormed an Army camp at Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) around 4 am. Four militants were killed in the encounter.

• June 25, 2016: Eight CRPF jawans were killed and 20 injured when militants attacked a convoy near Pampore in Srinagar.

• February 21, 2016: In a gunfight that took place at a government building on the outskirts of Srinagar, three army commandos, including two Captains, and a militant, were killed in a two-day long encounter.

• January 1, 2016: Three security personnel were killed in an encounter with militants at an Air Force base in Pathankot. Six attackers were also killed.

