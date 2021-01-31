Made in India Covid-19 vaccines a symbol of nation’s self-pride: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the scientists of the country for indigenously developing two jabs against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in such a short span of time. Addressing the nation on his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that Made-in-India vaccines were not only a symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) but also a symbol of the country's self-pride.
He reiterated that the world’s largest immunisation drive is underway in India and added, “We are vaccinating our citizens faster than anywhere in the world. In just 15 days, India has vaccinated over 30 lakh corona warriors, whereas an advanced country such as America took 18 days to get the same done; Britain took 36 days.”
PM Modi asserted that India is serving the world in times of crisis. “India is capable, self-reliant in the field of medicines, vaccines. The same thought underpins the Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign. The more India is capable, the more will it serve humanity; correspondingly the world will benefit more,” he said.
Also Read: 'India was shocked to see insult of Tricolour on Republic Day', says PM Modi
The Prime Minister also spoke about one of the messages he received through the NamoApp from one Kirti in Madurai, who told Modi that many of her foreign friends have been messaging her thanking India for the way India helped the world in the fight against Covid-19. The PM told the Tamil Nadu resident, “These days, I too receive similar messages for India from Presidents and Prime Ministers of different countries of the world." He referred to President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro’s tweet thanking India for helping with export of vaccines. Bolsonaro also tweeted a picture of Lord Hanuman carrying a mountain with vaccines from India to Brazil. The illustration is inspired by the tale in the Ramayana where Lord Hanuman carries an entire mountain to deliver the Sanjeevani herb to Sri Lanka, to save the life of Lakshmana, the brother of Lord Rama, when he was injured in a battle.
"People residing thousands of kilometres away in remote corners of the world are deeply aware of that context in Ramayan; they are intensely influenced by it. This is a speciality of our culture,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi was addressing the first 73rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, which is this year’s first.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi lauds differently-abled Kerala man for commitment towards cleanliness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: At Puducherry rally, JP Nadda promises development
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala’s car displays AIADMK flag amid Chinnamma chant by fans after discharge
- Sasikala will get a grand welcome into Tamil Nadu when she returns there after a week. TN will head to the polls in a few months time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mann Ki Baat: From Haryana to Kerala, PM Modi lauds efforts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala’s discharge from hospital: All about disproportionate assets case
- Sasikala’s life and political career has been full of controversies including the infamous disproportionate assets case, which led to her imprisonment for four years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Made in India Covid-19 vaccines a symbol of nation’s self-pride: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi's credibility has been dented due to lies over farm laws: Manish Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to virtually address Bengal rally while BJP placates Matuas
- Senior BJP leaders had been busy placating the Matuas, who were upset with the cancellation of Union minister Amit Shah's Bengal rally on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India was shocked to see insult of Tricolour on Republic Day': PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SoPs for cinema halls and theatres to operate at 100% capacity released
- Staggered show timings and physical distancing of minimum 6 feet in common areas are among the SOPs announced on Sunday for operation of cinema halls and theatres at 100% capacity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi addresses 73rd episode of Mann ki Baat: Top quotes
- This episode of Mann ki Baat also comes after violence in the national capital on Republic Day when clashes broke out between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police after the farmers' tractors rally did not go as planned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid vaccination programme will be an example for world, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mann Ki Baat Highlights| FASTag implementation saved ₹21000 crore
Watch live: PM Narendra Modi addresses 73rd episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fastest to inoculate 3 million people, over 9 lakh vaccinated in 2 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox