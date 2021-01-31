Made in India Covid-19 vaccines a symbol of nation’s self-pride: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the scientists of the country for indigenously developing two jabs against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in such a short span of time. Addressing the nation on his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that Made-in-India vaccines were not only a symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) but also a symbol of the country's self-pride.

He reiterated that the world’s largest immunisation drive is underway in India and added, “We are vaccinating our citizens faster than anywhere in the world. In just 15 days, India has vaccinated over 30 lakh corona warriors, whereas an advanced country such as America took 18 days to get the same done; Britain took 36 days.”

PM Modi asserted that India is serving the world in times of crisis. “India is capable, self-reliant in the field of medicines, vaccines. The same thought underpins the Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign. The more India is capable, the more will it serve humanity; correspondingly the world will benefit more,” he said.

Also Read: 'India was shocked to see insult of Tricolour on Republic Day', says PM Modi

The Prime Minister also spoke about one of the messages he received through the NamoApp from one Kirti in Madurai, who told Modi that many of her foreign friends have been messaging her thanking India for the way India helped the world in the fight against Covid-19. The PM told the Tamil Nadu resident, “These days, I too receive similar messages for India from Presidents and Prime Ministers of different countries of the world." He referred to President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro’s tweet thanking India for helping with export of vaccines. Bolsonaro also tweeted a picture of Lord Hanuman carrying a mountain with vaccines from India to Brazil. The illustration is inspired by the tale in the Ramayana where Lord Hanuman carries an entire mountain to deliver the Sanjeevani herb to Sri Lanka, to save the life of Lakshmana, the brother of Lord Rama, when he was injured in a battle.

"People residing thousands of kilometres away in remote corners of the world are deeply aware of that context in Ramayan; they are intensely influenced by it. This is a speciality of our culture,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi was addressing the first 73rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, which is this year’s first.