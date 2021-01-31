‘India today is self-reliant in fields of medicines, vaccines’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s 73rd Mann ki Baat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through the 73rd episode of his radio programme Mann ki Baat. This is the first Mann Ki Baat address this year.
This episode of Mann ki Baat also comes after violence in the national capital on Republic Day when clashes broke out between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police after the farmers' tractors rally did not go as planned.
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address:
1. Few days ago, we celebrated Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Bihu. It was festival time in different parts of the country. We marked January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as Parakram Divas.
2.India is running the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination programme, it will be an example for the world. You must have noticed about the vaccination programme that India is able to help others because India today is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines.
3.This month there has been very good news from the cricket pitch too. Our cricket team, after initial setbacks made a grand comeback, winning the series in Australia. The hard work and teamwork of our players is inspirational.
4.Amidst all this, the country was saddened by the insult to the Tricolour on January 26 in Delhi. We have to infuse times to come with new hope. Last year, we displayed exemplary patience and courage. This year too, we have to work hard to attain our resolves.
5.Now that India is going to celebrate 75 years of its independence, your writings will be an ideal tribute to the heroes of freedom movement. I call upon all the countrymen and especially our young friends, to write about our freedom fighters, events associated with it and write books about tales of valour during freedom struggle from their areas.
6.A few days back four Indian women pilots commanded a direct flight from San Fransisco in US to Bengaluru. The flight, covering a distance of over 10,000 kms, brought over 225 people to India. Be it any field, participation of nation's women is continuously increasing.
7.The government is committed to modernizing agriculture and is also taking many steps in that direction. The efforts of the government shall also continue in future.
8.PM Modi refers to Incredible India Weekend Getaway organised by Ministry of Tourism that has benefitted several handicraft artisans.
9.There is divyang elderly person in Kerala's Kottayam, NS Rajappan. He is unable to walk due to paralysis. But his commitment towards cleanliness hasn't faded. From past several years, he rows his boat in Vembanad Lake and clears plastic bottles.
10.In sabzi mandis, vegetables rot due to multiple reasons spreading unhygienic conditions. However, traders at Hyderabad's Bowenpally sabzi mandi decided to produce electricity out of waste vegetables. This is the power of innovation.
