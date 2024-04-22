'Made no promise…communication happens through eyes': BJP candidate Arun Govil on poll campaign

BJP's candidate for the Meerut Lok Sabha seat, Arun Govil, on Monday said he doesn't interact with the electorate during the outreach programme as “communication happens through the eyes”. Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the popular TV serial "Ramayan", said the people see him as Ram and perform “20-25 Aartis” during the ‘Jan Sampark’. BJP candidate Arun Govil campaigns in Meerut. (FILE PHOTO)

“The respect that I get because I played Lord Ram on screen has increased. Have you seen people touching the feet of politicians? They see me as Ram despite my contesting the election,” Govil told PTI.

“During 2-3 hours of Jan Sampark, 20-25 Aartis are performed on me. Two tonnes of flowers are dropped on me. Ladies come and touch my feet. They are seeing positive factor in me,” he added.

“No issues are discussed or any promises made during Jan Sampark.”

“Neither do they ask me, nor do I tell them what I plan to do. They have a lot of respect for me. The communication happens through the eyes. People are very excited.”

Govil claimed that the BJP is the only party that talks about nationalism.

"Modi government has protected women's dignity, provided gas and houses to crores of women, highways are being built and the poor have got medical insurance. The special thing about Modi ji is that he has fulfilled what he promised. This is Modi's guarantee. The whole country is accepting the fact that this time it will cross 400," ANI quoted the actor-politician as saying.

Arun Govil is up against Sunita Verma of the Samajwadi Party, which changed its candidate for the Meerut Lok Sabha seat for the second time. Sunita Verma replaced Atul Pradhan who had earlier replaced advocate Bhanu Pratap Singh.

April 4 was the last date for filing nomination papers in Meerut, which will go to polls on April 26 along with Amroha, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Mathura and Bulandshahr seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Muzaffarnagar, Nagina, Saharanpur, Kairana, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Bijnor, and Rampur voted in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

(With inputs from agencies)