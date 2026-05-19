‘Made scapegoat,’ says Messi In tour organiser after filing complaint against ex-Bengal sports minister

The chief organiser of Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT Tour’ in India has filed a complaint against former West Bengal sports minister Arup Biswas alleging misconduct and irregularities during the high-profile event last year. The complaint comes owing to chaotic scenes at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium in December 2025 during the football icon’s appearance. Lionel Messi was in India last year as part of his GOAT tour. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT)

Satadru Dutta has accused the ex-minister of interfering in event management and misusing tickets during the Kolkata leg of the event. He claimed to unfairly have been made a “scapegoat” for lapses in organisation. Dutta plans to pursue legal action, including a ₹50 crore damages claim and a separate defamation suit.

“The sports minister Arup Biswas, who took tickets from me, I suspect he sold them in the black. He subjected me to severe threats regarding the issuance of access cards,” Dutta told news agency ANI. He also alleged that despite refusing to issue certain access cards under pressure, there were still unauthorised entries at the venue.

“Even after I refused to provide the access cards, people still managed to enter the venue. How did they get in? I have filed a complaint covering all these specific grievances. I will file a lawsuit seeking damages amounting to ₹50 crore and I will file a separate defamation suit,” he said.