 Madhavi Raje, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, dies at AIIMS Delhi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Madhavi Raje, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, dies at AIIMS Delhi

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2024 11:47 AM IST

Madhavi Raje Scindia was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis.

Madhavi Raje Scindia passes away: Madhavi Raje Scindia, the mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, died on Wednesday morning at AIIMS Delhi. She died at 9.28am and had been on a ventilator in her last few days, news agency PTI reported.

Madhavi Raje Scindia with mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia,
Madhavi Raje Scindia with mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia,

Madhavi Raje Scindia had been undergoing treatment at the AIIMS for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Guna in Madhya Pradesh in the general elections 2024.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Madhavi Raje, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, dies at AIIMS Delhi

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On