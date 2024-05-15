Madhavi Raje, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, dies at AIIMS Delhi
May 15, 2024 11:47 AM IST
Madhavi Raje Scindia was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis.
Madhavi Raje Scindia passes away: Madhavi Raje Scindia, the mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, died on Wednesday morning at AIIMS Delhi. She died at 9.28am and had been on a ventilator in her last few days, news agency PTI reported.
Madhavi Raje Scindia had been undergoing treatment at the AIIMS for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis.
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Guna in Madhya Pradesh in the general elections 2024.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
