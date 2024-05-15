Madhavi Raje, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, dies at AIIMS Delhi

Madhavi Raje Scindia passes away: Madhavi Raje Scindia, the mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, died on Wednesday morning at AIIMS Delhi. She died at 9.28am and had been on a ventilator in her last few days, news agency PTI reported. Madhavi Raje Scindia with mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia,

Madhavi Raje Scindia had been undergoing treatment at the AIIMS for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Guna in Madhya Pradesh in the general elections 2024.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.