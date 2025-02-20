Madhya Pradesh: 22 year old bride elopes from reception, groom files missing complaint

A 22-year-old woman fled from her wedding reception in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday, just a day after she tied the knot. The bride, a resident of Ganjbasoda, Vidisha district, was forced into marriage on February 18 to a man from Bhopal in Ganjbasoda, news agency ANI reported. 22-year-old bride fled from her reception in Bhopal (file image)(REUTERS)

When the bride-groom reached the venue on Wednesday night, the woman got out of the car and escaped by sitting in another car from the spot in a scene which looked like straight out of the movie '3 Idiots'.

After the incident, the groom lodged a complaint at the TT Nagar police station. In turn, the police registered a missing persons report and started the probe to locate the bride.

TT Nagar police station in charge Sudheer Arjariya told ANI, "Yesterday, we received a complaint at around 9: 30 pm that a reception party was scheduled to be held at a venue located near Ankur School, Bhopal. The groom told the police that upon reaching the venue for the reception, he came out of the car and bride stepped down from the other gate. In the meantime, she sat in another car and escaped from the spot."

The officer said, “When we collected more detailed information and investigated the matter, it came to light that the couple got married on February 18 in Ganjbasoda. A reception party for the purpose was scheduled here in Bhopal yesterday. Additionally, there was a hurdle in the farewell of the bride after the wedding as well. The car in which the couple was supposed to come, all the tyres of it were damaged due to which they could not get in that vehicle. They reached Bhopal in the bus in which Baratis went.”

He further added, “During the investigation of the case, when the police team reached Ganjbasoda late at night, it revealed that the bride was in a love affair with a man living in her neighbourhood. Her family members had forced her to tie the knot against her wish, due to which it is possible that she eloped with the same man.”

Upon the groom's complaint, the police filed a missing person report and sent teams to search for her. Authorities declared that the bride's cell phone was turned off. The police team came to know about the vehicle in which she escaped and based on the information, the teams are searching for her, as per reports.