Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2023 Live Updates: Polling begins for 230 seats; direct fight between BJP and Congress

Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2023 Live Updates: The high-decibel five-state assembly election entered its second leg as Madhya Pradesh goes to polls for 230 seats today. Chhattisgarh will also hold the last round of its two-phase elections for 70 seats today.
The electoral narrative in Madhya Pradesh has been dominated by the Congress and BJP as high-octane campaigns pulled off by both the parties were the focal point in the run of to the polls. The state has largely been in command of the BJP for almost 20 years, except for a two years brief rule by the Congress after 2018 polls. While the BJP's aim is to retain the turf for another term, the Congress is vying for wresting power from the saffron party.
The BJP went all out in its campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan were at the forefront. Whereas, the Congress placed its chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh to challenge the saffron party from the stage.
While the BJP claimed it had pulled the state out of ‘BIMARU’ category and offered a ‘corruption-free’ government, the Congress' poll plank was around performing cast-based survey of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state.
Over 5.60 crore voters will decide the fate of 2,533 candidates of the state today. The polling will start at 7 am at 2,049 stations which will end at 6 pm.
- Nov 17, 2023 07:15 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 Live: Union minister Prahlad Patel confident BJP to win with absolute majority
Union minister Prahlad Patel, who is also in the fray, urged people of Madhya Pradesh to practice their universal adult franchise and touch the goal of achieving 100% voting in the state.
"I urge all the people of Madhya Pradesh to touch the goal of 100% voting...I request them to vote together for development...We will come to power for the fifth time with absolute majority," he said, adding that his party party will win this election with absolute majority and form the government for the fifth time.Nov 17, 2023 07:09 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 Live: BJP-Congress workers clash clash in Indore's Rau assembly seat
A clash broke out between workers of the Congress and the BJP in Indore's Rau assembly constituency on Thursday night. According to police, the scuffle was between the supporters of BJP candidate and Congress candidate Jitu Patwari.
"On November 16, a clash broke out between the two groups. A report was filed at the police station in this regard. A person named Rohit Patwari has suffered injuries to his head and another person, Pushpendra Chauhan, has also suffered injuries," a senior police official said.Nov 17, 2023 07:01 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 Live: Key leaders from BJP-Congress in the fray
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been fielded by the BJP from the Budhni assembly seat. The Congress pitted actor Vikram Mastal from this seat against him.
Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath is contesting from his home turf in the Chhindwara constituency. The BJP has placed Vivek Bunty Sahu from this seat.
While former CM Digvijaya Singh is not contesting the polls this time, his son Jaivardhan Singh is contesting from his 'family' bastion, the Raghogarh constituency. However, with Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the BJP camp, the contest may get tricky.Nov 17, 2023 06:50 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 Live: It's an acid test for Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalists too
The election is equally crucial for Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after he led a faction of 22 MLAs in 2020 and jumped ship to BJP. The Union minister is not in the contest but many of his loyalists have been given tickets by the BJP. However, the old guards of the party have been opposing the move to distribute tickets on some seats.Nov 17, 2023 06:39 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 Live: Which are the other parties in fray other than BJP-Congress?
BJP and the Congress have set the electoral narrative in the state elections, however, there are Bahujan Samaj Party and Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party who are also in the fray in the Hindi heartland state. They have made special efforts to drum up support from the OBCs, Dalits, women, tribals and youth during their campaigns.Nov 17, 2023 06:36 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 Live: Is there a ‘fatigue factor’ at play from BJP?
While the Congress fielded Kamal Nath at the forefront as the party's prospective CM, the BJP seemed hesitant to place Shivraj Singh Chouhan as its CM face and gone for a ‘collective leadership’ instead. The reason for it is perceived as the ‘fatigue factor’ associated with Chouhan-led government.
Though Shivraj Singh Chouhan may not be personally facing anti-incumbency, there have been reports of a yearning for change among sections of the population.Nov 17, 2023 06:28 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 Live: How many booths will be run by women?
Over 5,000 polling booths will be run by women and another 183 will be run by the disabled.Nov 17, 2023 06:14 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023 Live: Indore sets up ‘smart’ polling station
In order for voters to beat the queue and cast their votes, Indore has set up ‘smart’ polling station at Maa Kanakeshwari Devi Government College in Nanda Nagar in Assembly constituency number 2. People can also take photos of thier inked fingers the help of an Artificial Intelligence-equipped camera.
"To keep the smart polling station queue-less, we have introduced an online token system. People arriving for voting will be given token numbers and they can sit comfortably in the polling station till their turn comes," Rupal Chopra, assistant planner of the state-run Indore Smart City Development Limited.
