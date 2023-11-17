Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2023 Live Updates: Polling begins for 230 seats; direct fight between BJP and Congress

Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2023 Live Updates: The high-decibel five-state assembly election entered its second leg as Madhya Pradesh goes to polls for 230 seats today. Chhattisgarh will also hold the last round of its two-phase elections for 70 seats today. Workers carrying EVMs and other election materials inside a distribution center ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections(CEOMPElections/X)

The electoral narrative in Madhya Pradesh has been dominated by the Congress and BJP as high-octane campaigns pulled off by both the parties were the focal point in the run of to the polls. The state has largely been in command of the BJP for almost 20 years, except for a two years brief rule by the Congress after 2018 polls. While the BJP's aim is to retain the turf for another term, the Congress is vying for wresting power from the saffron party.

The BJP went all out in its campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan were at the forefront. Whereas, the Congress placed its chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh to challenge the saffron party from the stage.

While the BJP claimed it had pulled the state out of ‘BIMARU’ category and offered a ‘corruption-free’ government, the Congress' poll plank was around performing cast-based survey of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state.

Over 5.60 crore voters will decide the fate of 2,533 candidates of the state today. The polling will start at 7 am at 2,049 stations which will end at 6 pm.