Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018: Rajnath Singh takes a jibe at Congress

Taking a swipe at the Congress for its failure to declare a chief ministerial candidate in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh against chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday described the Congress as a “marriage procession without a groom”.

Addressing a rally in Piploda Bazar in Ratlam, Singh said, “I haven’t seen any other chief minister who is as humble as Chouhan... But who is there from the Congress to replace him? Unki to bina dulhe ki baarat hai (theirs is a marriage procession without a groom).”

Singh was taunting the Congress for not naming its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the November 28 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

“Ek Guna se taal thok raha, dusra Chhindwara se, our tisra Raghogarh se (one stakes his claims from Guna, other from Chhindwara and the third from Raghogarh),” he said without naming Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

The Congress says its elected legislators will choose who the party’s chief ministerial designate will be after the election results are declared.

Singh entertained the of Jaora assembly constituency, who vote on November 28 to decide the fate of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, popularly called Mama (maternal uncle) by his people for the slew of welfare programme he has launched targeted at weaker sections of the society.

He recalled the work done by Chouhan before taking his chopper over the green fields of Ratlam district to his next destination - Alot.

At another meeting at Aagar, Singh said: “India is no more a weak nation as it used to be.” Narrating an incident when Pakistan opened fire at a BSF post killing five jawans in September 2014, the BJP leader said, “We told BSF not to fire the first bullet, but don’t count bullets in retaliatory fire if Pakistan fires at them. Rest is history. Borders are peaceful now.” Singh said.

