News / India News / Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of the winners constituency wise and seat wise

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 08:09 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh assembly election results 2023: Here is the full list of winning candidates from all the 230 constituencies in the state.

Madhya Pradesh election results 2023: The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections is currently underway, with the candidates of 230 total seats in fray. The state is significant for both Congress and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as exit poll predictions showed a close competition between the two national parties.

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 winner list: Congress leader Kamal Nath and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Here is a full list of constituency-wise candidates in the Madhya Pradesh elections who are currently leading from their respective seats.

Madhya Pradesh election results 2023: Constituency-wise winner list

S. No.ConstituencyLeading candidateParty
1Sheopur  
2Vijaypur  
3Sabalgarh  
4Joura  
5Sumawali  
6Morena  
7Dimani  
8Ambah  
9Ater  
10Bhind  
11Lahar  
12Mehgaon  
13Gohad  
14Gwalior Rural  
15Gwalior  
16Gwalior East  
17Gwalior South  
18Bhitarwar  
19Dabra   
20Sewda  
21Bhander   
22Datia  
23KareraPragilal JatavINC
24Pohari  
25Shivpuri  
26Pichhore  
27Kolaras  
28Bamori  
29Guna   
30Chachoura  
31Raghogarh  
32Ashok Nagar  
33Chanderi  
34Mungaoli  
35Bina   
36Khurai  
37Surkhi  
38Deori  
39Rehli  
40Naryoli  
41Sagar  
42Banda  
43Tikamgarh  
44Jatara   
45Prithvipur  
46Niwari  
47Khargapur  
48Maharajpur  
49Chandla   
50Rajnagar  
51Chhatarpur  
52Bijawar  
53Malhara  
54Pathariya  
55Damoh  
56Jabera  
57Hatta   
58Pawai  
59Gunnaor   
60Panna  
61Chitrakoot  
62Raigaon   
63SatnaSiddharth KushwahINC
64Nagod  
65Maihar  
66Amarpatan  
67Rampur-Baghelan  
68SirmourDivyaraj SinghBJP
69Semariya  
70TeontharSiddharth TiwariBJP
71Mauganj  
72Devtalab  
73Mangawan   
74Rewa  
75Gurh  
76Churhat  
77Sidhi  
78SihawalKamleshwar PatelINC
79Chitrangi   
80Singrauli Rani AgrawalAAP
81Devsar   
82Dhauhani   
83Beohari   
84Jaisingnagar   
85Jaitpur   
86Kotma  
87Anuppur   
88Pushprajgarh   
89Bandhavgarh   
90Manpur   
91Badwara   
92Vijayraghavgarh Sanjay Satyendra PathakBJP
93Murwara  
94Bahoriband  
95Patan  
96BargiSanjay YadavINC
97Jabalpur East  
98Jabalpur North  
99Jabalpur Cantonment  
100Jabalpur West  
101Panagar  
102Sihora   
103Shahpura   
104Dindori   
105Bichhiya   
106Niwas   
107Mandla   
108Baihar   
109Lanji  
110Paraswada  
111Balaghat  
112Waraseoni  
113Katangi  
114Barghat   
115Seoni  
116Keolari  
117Lakhnadon  
118Gotegaon   
119Narsingpur  
120Tendukheda  
121Gadarwara  
122Junnardeo   
123Amarwara   
124Chourai  
125Saunsar  
126Chhindwara  
127Parasia   
128Pandhurna   
129Multai  
130Amla  
131BetulNilay DagaINC
132Ghoradongri   
133Bhainsdehi  
134Timarni   
135Harda  
136Seoni-Malwa  
137Hoshangabad  
138Sohagpur  
139Pipariya   
140UdaipuraDevendra Patel GadarwasINC
141Bhojpur  
142Sanchi   
143Silwani  
144Vidisha  
145Basoda  
146Kurwai   
147Sironj  
148Shamshabad  
149Berasia   
150Bhopal Uttar  
151Narela  
152Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim  
153Bhopal Madhya  
154Govindpura  
155Huzur  
156Budhni  
157Ashta   
158Ichhawar  
159Sehore  
160Narsinghgarh  
161Biaora  
162Rajgarh  
163Khilchipur  
164Sarangpur   
165SusnerBheru Singh BapuINC
166Agar Dr. Madhu GehlotBJP
167Shajapur  
168Shujalpur  
169KalapipalKunal ChaudharyINC
170Sonkatch   
171Dewas  
172Hatpipliya  
173Khategaon  
174Bagli   
175Mandhata  
176Harsud   
177Khandwa   
178Pandhana   
179Nepanagar Manju Rajendra DaduBJP
180Burhanpur  
181Bhikangaon   
182Barwah  
183Maheshwar   
184Kasrawad  
185Khargone  
186Bhagwanpura   
187Sendhawa   
188Rajpur  
189Pansemal   
190Barwani   
191Alirajpur   
192Jobat   
193Jhabua   
194Thandla   
195Petlawad   
196Sardarpur   
197Gandhwani   
198Kukshi   
199Manawar   
200Dharampuri   
201Dhar  
202Badnawar  
203Depalpur  
204Indore-1  
205Indore-2  
206Indore-3  
207Indore-4Malini GaurBJP
208Indore-5  
209Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow  
210Rau  
211Sanwer   
212Nagda-Khachrod  
213Mahidpur  
214Tarana   
215Ghatiya   
216Ujjain North  
217Ujjain South  
218Badnagar  
219Ratlam Rural  
220Ratlam City  
221Sailana  
222Jaora  
223Alot  
224MandsourYashpal Singh SisodiaBJP
225Malhargarh   
226Suwasra  
227GarothChandersingh SisodiaBJP
228Manasa  
229Neemuch  
230JawadOm Prakash SakhlechaBJP
