Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of the winners constituency wise and seat wise

Madhya Pradesh election results 2023: The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections is currently underway, with the candidates of 230 total seats in fray. The state is significant for both Congress and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as exit poll predictions showed a close competition between the two national parties.

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 winner list: Congress leader Kamal Nath and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is a full list of constituency-wise candidates in the Madhya Pradesh elections who are currently leading from their respective seats.

Madhya Pradesh election results 2023: Constituency-wise winner list

S. No. Constituency Leading candidate Party 1 Sheopur 2 Vijaypur 3 Sabalgarh 4 Joura 5 Sumawali 6 Morena 7 Dimani 8 Ambah 9 Ater 10 Bhind 11 Lahar 12 Mehgaon 13 Gohad 14 Gwalior Rural 15 Gwalior 16 Gwalior East 17 Gwalior South 18 Bhitarwar 19 Dabra 20 Sewda 21 Bhander 22 Datia 23 Karera Pragilal Jatav INC 24 Pohari 25 Shivpuri 26 Pichhore 27 Kolaras 28 Bamori 29 Guna 30 Chachoura 31 Raghogarh 32 Ashok Nagar 33 Chanderi 34 Mungaoli 35 Bina 36 Khurai 37 Surkhi 38 Deori 39 Rehli 40 Naryoli 41 Sagar 42 Banda 43 Tikamgarh 44 Jatara 45 Prithvipur 46 Niwari 47 Khargapur 48 Maharajpur 49 Chandla 50 Rajnagar 51 Chhatarpur 52 Bijawar 53 Malhara 54 Pathariya 55 Damoh 56 Jabera 57 Hatta 58 Pawai 59 Gunnaor 60 Panna 61 Chitrakoot 62 Raigaon 63 Satna Siddharth Kushwah INC 64 Nagod 65 Maihar 66 Amarpatan 67 Rampur-Baghelan 68 Sirmour Divyaraj Singh BJP 69 Semariya 70 Teonthar Siddharth Tiwari BJP 71 Mauganj 72 Devtalab 73 Mangawan 74 Rewa 75 Gurh 76 Churhat 77 Sidhi 78 Sihawal Kamleshwar Patel INC 79 Chitrangi 80 Singrauli Rani Agrawal AAP 81 Devsar 82 Dhauhani 83 Beohari 84 Jaisingnagar 85 Jaitpur 86 Kotma 87 Anuppur 88 Pushprajgarh 89 Bandhavgarh 90 Manpur 91 Badwara 92 Vijayraghavgarh Sanjay Satyendra Pathak BJP 93 Murwara 94 Bahoriband 95 Patan 96 Bargi Sanjay Yadav INC 97 Jabalpur East 98 Jabalpur North 99 Jabalpur Cantonment 100 Jabalpur West 101 Panagar 102 Sihora 103 Shahpura 104 Dindori 105 Bichhiya 106 Niwas 107 Mandla 108 Baihar 109 Lanji 110 Paraswada 111 Balaghat 112 Waraseoni 113 Katangi 114 Barghat 115 Seoni 116 Keolari 117 Lakhnadon 118 Gotegaon 119 Narsingpur 120 Tendukheda 121 Gadarwara 122 Junnardeo 123 Amarwara 124 Chourai 125 Saunsar 126 Chhindwara 127 Parasia 128 Pandhurna 129 Multai 130 Amla 131 Betul Nilay Daga INC 132 Ghoradongri 133 Bhainsdehi 134 Timarni 135 Harda 136 Seoni-Malwa 137 Hoshangabad 138 Sohagpur 139 Pipariya 140 Udaipura Devendra Patel Gadarwas INC 141 Bhojpur 142 Sanchi 143 Silwani 144 Vidisha 145 Basoda 146 Kurwai 147 Sironj 148 Shamshabad 149 Berasia 150 Bhopal Uttar 151 Narela 152 Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim 153 Bhopal Madhya 154 Govindpura 155 Huzur 156 Budhni 157 Ashta 158 Ichhawar 159 Sehore 160 Narsinghgarh 161 Biaora 162 Rajgarh 163 Khilchipur 164 Sarangpur 165 Susner Bheru Singh Bapu INC 166 Agar Dr. Madhu Gehlot BJP 167 Shajapur 168 Shujalpur 169 Kalapipal Kunal Chaudhary INC 170 Sonkatch 171 Dewas 172 Hatpipliya 173 Khategaon 174 Bagli 175 Mandhata 176 Harsud 177 Khandwa 178 Pandhana 179 Nepanagar Manju Rajendra Dadu BJP 180 Burhanpur 181 Bhikangaon 182 Barwah 183 Maheshwar 184 Kasrawad 185 Khargone 186 Bhagwanpura 187 Sendhawa 188 Rajpur 189 Pansemal 190 Barwani 191 Alirajpur 192 Jobat 193 Jhabua 194 Thandla 195 Petlawad 196 Sardarpur 197 Gandhwani 198 Kukshi 199 Manawar 200 Dharampuri 201 Dhar 202 Badnawar 203 Depalpur 204 Indore-1 205 Indore-2 206 Indore-3 207 Indore-4 Malini Gaur BJP 208 Indore-5 209 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow 210 Rau 211 Sanwer 212 Nagda-Khachrod 213 Mahidpur 214 Tarana 215 Ghatiya 216 Ujjain North 217 Ujjain South 218 Badnagar 219 Ratlam Rural 220 Ratlam City 221 Sailana 222 Jaora 223 Alot 224 Mandsour Yashpal Singh Sisodia BJP 225 Malhargarh 226 Suwasra 227 Garoth Chandersingh Sisodia BJP 228 Manasa 229 Neemuch 230 Jawad Om Prakash Sakhlecha BJP

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON