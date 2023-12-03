Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of the winners constituency wise and seat wise
Madhya Pradesh assembly election results 2023: Here is the full list of winning candidates from all the 230 constituencies in the state.
Madhya Pradesh election results 2023: The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections is currently underway, with the candidates of 230 total seats in fray. The state is significant for both Congress and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as exit poll predictions showed a close competition between the two national parties.
Here is a full list of constituency-wise candidates in the Madhya Pradesh elections who are currently leading from their respective seats.
Madhya Pradesh election results 2023: Constituency-wise winner list
|S. No.
|Constituency
|Leading candidate
|Party
|1
|Sheopur
|2
|Vijaypur
|3
|Sabalgarh
|4
|Joura
|5
|Sumawali
|6
|Morena
|7
|Dimani
|8
|Ambah
|9
|Ater
|10
|Bhind
|11
|Lahar
|12
|Mehgaon
|13
|Gohad
|14
|Gwalior Rural
|15
|Gwalior
|16
|Gwalior East
|17
|Gwalior South
|18
|Bhitarwar
|19
|Dabra
|20
|Sewda
|21
|Bhander
|22
|Datia
|23
|Karera
|Pragilal Jatav
|INC
|24
|Pohari
|25
|Shivpuri
|26
|Pichhore
|27
|Kolaras
|28
|Bamori
|29
|Guna
|30
|Chachoura
|31
|Raghogarh
|32
|Ashok Nagar
|33
|Chanderi
|34
|Mungaoli
|35
|Bina
|36
|Khurai
|37
|Surkhi
|38
|Deori
|39
|Rehli
|40
|Naryoli
|41
|Sagar
|42
|Banda
|43
|Tikamgarh
|44
|Jatara
|45
|Prithvipur
|46
|Niwari
|47
|Khargapur
|48
|Maharajpur
|49
|Chandla
|50
|Rajnagar
|51
|Chhatarpur
|52
|Bijawar
|53
|Malhara
|54
|Pathariya
|55
|Damoh
|56
|Jabera
|57
|Hatta
|58
|Pawai
|59
|Gunnaor
|60
|Panna
|61
|Chitrakoot
|62
|Raigaon
|63
|Satna
|Siddharth Kushwah
|INC
|64
|Nagod
|65
|Maihar
|66
|Amarpatan
|67
|Rampur-Baghelan
|68
|Sirmour
|Divyaraj Singh
|BJP
|69
|Semariya
|70
|Teonthar
|Siddharth Tiwari
|BJP
|71
|Mauganj
|72
|Devtalab
|73
|Mangawan
|74
|Rewa
|75
|Gurh
|76
|Churhat
|77
|Sidhi
|78
|Sihawal
|Kamleshwar Patel
|INC
|79
|Chitrangi
|80
|Singrauli
|Rani Agrawal
|AAP
|81
|Devsar
|82
|Dhauhani
|83
|Beohari
|84
|Jaisingnagar
|85
|Jaitpur
|86
|Kotma
|87
|Anuppur
|88
|Pushprajgarh
|89
|Bandhavgarh
|90
|Manpur
|91
|Badwara
|92
|Vijayraghavgarh
|Sanjay Satyendra Pathak
|BJP
|93
|Murwara
|94
|Bahoriband
|95
|Patan
|96
|Bargi
|Sanjay Yadav
|INC
|97
|Jabalpur East
|98
|Jabalpur North
|99
|Jabalpur Cantonment
|100
|Jabalpur West
|101
|Panagar
|102
|Sihora
|103
|Shahpura
|104
|Dindori
|105
|Bichhiya
|106
|Niwas
|107
|Mandla
|108
|Baihar
|109
|Lanji
|110
|Paraswada
|111
|Balaghat
|112
|Waraseoni
|113
|Katangi
|114
|Barghat
|115
|Seoni
|116
|Keolari
|117
|Lakhnadon
|118
|Gotegaon
|119
|Narsingpur
|120
|Tendukheda
|121
|Gadarwara
|122
|Junnardeo
|123
|Amarwara
|124
|Chourai
|125
|Saunsar
|126
|Chhindwara
|127
|Parasia
|128
|Pandhurna
|129
|Multai
|130
|Amla
|131
|Betul
|Nilay Daga
|INC
|132
|Ghoradongri
|133
|Bhainsdehi
|134
|Timarni
|135
|Harda
|136
|Seoni-Malwa
|137
|Hoshangabad
|138
|Sohagpur
|139
|Pipariya
|140
|Udaipura
|Devendra Patel Gadarwas
|INC
|141
|Bhojpur
|142
|Sanchi
|143
|Silwani
|144
|Vidisha
|145
|Basoda
|146
|Kurwai
|147
|Sironj
|148
|Shamshabad
|149
|Berasia
|150
|Bhopal Uttar
|151
|Narela
|152
|Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim
|153
|Bhopal Madhya
|154
|Govindpura
|155
|Huzur
|156
|Budhni
|157
|Ashta
|158
|Ichhawar
|159
|Sehore
|160
|Narsinghgarh
|161
|Biaora
|162
|Rajgarh
|163
|Khilchipur
|164
|Sarangpur
|165
|Susner
|Bheru Singh Bapu
|INC
|166
|Agar
|Dr. Madhu Gehlot
|BJP
|167
|Shajapur
|168
|Shujalpur
|169
|Kalapipal
|Kunal Chaudhary
|INC
|170
|Sonkatch
|171
|Dewas
|172
|Hatpipliya
|173
|Khategaon
|174
|Bagli
|175
|Mandhata
|176
|Harsud
|177
|Khandwa
|178
|Pandhana
|179
|Nepanagar
|Manju Rajendra Dadu
|BJP
|180
|Burhanpur
|181
|Bhikangaon
|182
|Barwah
|183
|Maheshwar
|184
|Kasrawad
|185
|Khargone
|186
|Bhagwanpura
|187
|Sendhawa
|188
|Rajpur
|189
|Pansemal
|190
|Barwani
|191
|Alirajpur
|192
|Jobat
|193
|Jhabua
|194
|Thandla
|195
|Petlawad
|196
|Sardarpur
|197
|Gandhwani
|198
|Kukshi
|199
|Manawar
|200
|Dharampuri
|201
|Dhar
|202
|Badnawar
|203
|Depalpur
|204
|Indore-1
|205
|Indore-2
|206
|Indore-3
|207
|Indore-4
|Malini Gaur
|BJP
|208
|Indore-5
|209
|Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow
|210
|Rau
|211
|Sanwer
|212
|Nagda-Khachrod
|213
|Mahidpur
|214
|Tarana
|215
|Ghatiya
|216
|Ujjain North
|217
|Ujjain South
|218
|Badnagar
|219
|Ratlam Rural
|220
|Ratlam City
|221
|Sailana
|222
|Jaora
|223
|Alot
|224
|Mandsour
|Yashpal Singh Sisodia
|BJP
|225
|Malhargarh
|226
|Suwasra
|227
|Garoth
|Chandersingh Sisodia
|BJP
|228
|Manasa
|229
|Neemuch
|230
|Jawad
|Om Prakash Sakhlecha
|BJP
