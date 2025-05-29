Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA says ‘chop hands, gouge eyes’ of those guilty of ‘love jihad’

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Usha Thakur has called for a Sharia-like punishment for ‘criminals’ indulging in love jihad. Speaking to news agency PTI on Thursday, the BJP MLA in Indore stated that criminals who violate the law by indulging in 'love jihad' should have their “eyes gouged out and hands chopped off.” Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Usha Thakur has demanded a Sharia-like punishment for love jihad.(Facebook account/Usha Thakur)

“Sharia, the traditional Islamic law, has a provision for such harsh punishments for such criminals, ” she said.

The former state culture minister further told PTI that the “criminals” involved in the alleged love jihad cases in Indore and Bhopal “very maliciously say they are doing 'sawab' (virtuous) work.”

"If these people are openly violating the anti-love jihad law, then according to Sharia, their eyes should be gouged out and their hands should be chopped off. I think there is a provision for such strict punishment in Sharia for thieves, characterless people and criminals who spoil the lives of other people," Thakur said.

"If such evil people are caught (by the police), they will not be spared. Their houses, property, and everything will be confiscated, and they will roam the road as beggars. Only then will they stop doing such demonic acts," she added further.

Earlier this month, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the Madhya Pradesh police to investigate alleged cases of love jihad in the state.

This SIT probe comes after the Bhopal rape and blackmail case, in which a group of men were accused of raping college students while hiding their religious identity.