Madhya Pradesh bypoll: EC advises Vijayvargiya against using "objectionable terms"

Madhya Pradesh bypoll: EC advises Vijayvargiya against using “objectionable terms”

The election watchdog had earlier sent him a notice for calling Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh traitors during electioneering for the November 3 bypolls to 28 seats in MP

india Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:54 IST
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.(HT file)
         

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday advised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya against using contentious terms during electioneering as they violate the model code of conduct for elections.

The election watchdog had earlier sent him a notice for calling Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh traitors and “chunnu-munnu” during electioneering for the November 3 bypolls to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

“ ... the Commission, hereby advises Kailash Vijayvargiya that while making public utterances he should not use any such word or statement during the period of Model Code of Conduct,” the EC said in an order.

The EC earlier on Monday also advised Nath against using words like “item”. On 21 October, the EC sent him a notice after he called BJP’s Imarti Devi “an item” and triggered outrage.

