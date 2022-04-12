Madhya Pradesh CM holds high-level meeting over clashes on Ram Navami

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with the state home ministry and police personnel after clashes on Ram Navami kept two areas - Khargone and Barwani - on the edge. According to news agency ANI, state home minister Narottam Mishra, a top police official, were present in the meeting among other members. A state tribunal has been set up and more than 50 structures linked to those accused have been demolished.

Earlier on Monday, the chief minister - while taking stock of the situation - said that the rioters “will not be spared”. "The Kharagone incident is unfortunate. Rioters won't be spared. Strict action will be taken. They will not only be sent to jails but also made to pay for vandalizing public as well as private property. We are forming a 'claims tribunal'," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Riots broke out in two separate districts of Madhya Pradesh - Khargone and Barwani - on Sunday during the Ram Navami celebrations. In Khargone city - which is around 300 km from the state capital Bhopal, stones were allegedly thrown during a Ram Navami procession. According to news agency PTI, some houses were targeted, and vehicles were torched during the riots. Over 20 people, including seven police personnel, were injured in the violence.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident in Barwani's Sendhwa town, several people were injured.

More than 80 people have been arrested so far. The local administration has imposed Section 144, along with heavy police deployment in the violence-hit areas. The police have urged people in the areas to only visit the market for emergency medical services. Meanwhile, people need to take permission from the local police station or the district administration offices for other urgent work.

