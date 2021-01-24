Madhya Pradesh CM launches 'PANKH Abhiyan' on National Girl Child Day

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the 'PANKH Abhiyan' under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme in order to aid in empowerment and growth of the girl child.

"We're launching the PANKH Abhiyan today under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme wherein 'P' stands for protection, 'A' for awareness of their rights, 'N' for nutrition, 'K' for knowledge and 'H' for health. The abhiyan will go on for a year," Chouhan said at an event in Bhopal.

The CM also announced scholarships worth Rs6.47 crore for 26,099 girls under Ladli Laxmi Yojana. Addressing girl students virtually, he discussed with them their future plans and goals.

Highlighting the steps taken by his government for women empowerment and overall growth of the girl child, he said, "When I became MLA, I introduced a scheme for the wedding of girls from poor families so that it is not considered a burden. When I became CM, we wanted girls to be seen as a boon, not a burden, hence we brought Ladli Laxmi Yojana."

The National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year since 2008 to spread awareness about the inequalities and atrocities girls have to face in our patriarchal society. This day, started by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Government of India, reminds people that there is a need to uplift the girl child and make our society more inclusive.

Many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed their wishes on the occasion. "On National Girl Child Day, we salute our Desh Ki Beti and the accomplishments in various fields. The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity," PM Modi tweeted.

"Today is also a day to specially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity," his tweet further read.