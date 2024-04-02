 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav orders strict action against schools forcing parents to buy items from particular shops | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav orders strict action against schools forcing parents to buy items from particular shops

PTI |
Apr 02, 2024 09:50 AM IST

The CM's directive to the chief secretary to issue orders for strict action against such institutions came after several complaints about the practice

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday directed authorities to take strict action against private schools that were allegedly forcing parents to buy textbooks and uniforms from particular shops, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav(File photo)
The CM's directive to the chief secretary to issue orders for strict action against such institutions came after several complaints about the practice were received from parents, he added.

ALSO READ| Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Vikram Ahake joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

"Taking cognizance of private schools forcing parents to buy text-books, uniforms and other educational material from a fixed shop, the chief minister warned such institutions of strict action. The CM directed the chief secretary to issue orders in this regard under the Private Schools Fee Act," the official said.

"The school education department has also written a letter on the issue to district collectors to ensure compliance. If found guilty under the Act, the school director can face a fine of 2 lakh," he said.

Tuesday, April 02, 2024
