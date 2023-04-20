‘Won’t tolerate bigotry’: CM Chouhan to survey madrasas

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered a review of illegal madrasas and institutions where students were being radicalised, saying that fanaticism had no place in the state.

(PTI)

In a meeting to review law and order in Bhopal, Chouhan told the superintendents of police of all 52 districts that illegal madrasas and institutions that were teaching radicalism will be reviewed and action will be taken against them, according to the chief minister’s office.

“Illegal madrasas and institutions in Madhya Pradesh where radicalism is being taught will be reviewed. Bigotry and extremism will not be tolerated,” Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

Madhya Pradesh is the third state to order a review of madrasa, or Islamic religious schools, after Uttar Pradesh and Assam. The state goes to the polls later this year.

In a virtual meeting lasting 30 minutes, Chouhan asked officers to keep an eye on social media as well. “Those who write misleading news, insensitive and radical comments should be identified and necessary action should be taken against them,” the chief minister’s office said while quoting the CM.

Requesting anonymity, a superintendent of police who attended the meeting said that the CM focussed on radical activities. “The police officers were asked to keep a close eye on illegal madrasas and other institutions where students were being taught to become radicals,” the officer added.

The CM also announced that a new gambling law will be brought.

”Madhya Pradesh government will bring Madhya Pradesh Gambling Act 2023 to stop online gambling that is spoiling the lives of many people,” the chief minister said.

The CM emphasised that action will be taken against mining, land and other mafias and chit fund fraud.

“Zero tolerance should be adopted while taking action against crime against women, minor, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in Madhya Pradesh. Cybercrime is increasing so action should be taken against the criminals too,” a government statement said, quoting the CM.

The CM praised Balaghat and Burhanpur police for taking action against Maoists and encroachers.

The CM also instructed the demolition of illegal liquor shops. Union home minister Narottam Mishra and director general of police Sudhir Saxena were also present at the meeting.

Reacting to the development Madhya Pradesh Congress committee spokesperson KK Mishra said: “The chief minister instructed that there should be a review of illegal madrasas and institutes where radicalisation is being taught. It took him 18 years to understand that. It means intelligence failed in Madhya Pradesh.”

Hitting out at Chouhan, Mishra added: “You are a Vikaspurush. Please ask for vote on development... why is he talking about temple, mosque, madrasa, cemetery, crematorium? Will the CM take action against BJP leaders who talk about extremism?”

