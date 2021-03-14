MP CM seeks help from Centre for hospitals dedicated to Bhopal tragedy victims
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday held a meeting with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and asked for the supply of more Covid-19 vaccines and help in other health-related issues of the state.
"We need 81 lakh first dose of the vaccine and we have received 18,84,000 against it, so far. The Union Health Minister has promised to provide the remaining shots very soon. Vaccination drive is being conducted in full swing," Chouhan said while speaking to ANI.
The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister for help in the infrastructural development of the newly-established medical colleges in the state and also for the hospitals dedicated to the treatment of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy victims.
Expressing concern over the rising trend of Covid-19 positive cases, he appealed to the public for strict adherence to Covid-19 norms.
"The surge in the number of cases is a serious concern. I don't want to create a situation of panic but people should continue taking preventive measures. Otherwise, we'll be compelled to impose night curfew at places witnessing an increase in Covid-19 positive cases," Chouhan told ANI.
"We must bear in mind that the virus is still here in our midst. We can not afford to flout the protective measures against the infection. I request to the public to observe strict compliance to mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand-washing norms," he added.
Addressing the question about the crop damage due to recent rains, the CM said, "We are surveying the situation and estimating the damages done by recent rains and hail. Officials are doing the survey from the ground. Farmers need not worry as our government is with them.
