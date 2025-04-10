Menu Explore
Madhya Pradesh college peon caught on camera evaluating answer sheets sacked

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 10, 2025 12:41 PM IST

A probe found Pannalal Patharia was asked to evaluate the papers for ₹5,000 as the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Government Post-Graduate College faced a staff crunch

A peon at a college in Madhya Pradesh’s Pipariya has been sacked months after a video purportedly showing him checking answer sheets of post-graduate students went viral on social media and provoked outrage.

An investigation was ordered after a video showing the peon checking the answer sheets went viral. (X)
An investigation was ordered after a video showing the peon checking the answer sheets went viral. (X)

Pannalal Patharia, the peon, was sacked along with guest scholar Khushboo Pagare and Rakesh Mehra. The action follows the suspension on April 4 of Rakesh Verma, the principal, and political science teacher Ram Ghulam Patel at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Government Post-Graduate College.

An investigation was ordered after the video showing Patharia checking the answer sheets went viral on January 31. The probe found Patharia was asked to evaluate the papers through Mehra and Pagare for 5,000 as the college faced a staff crunch.

Verma acknowledged the staff crunch but blamed a teacher for asking Patharia to evaluate the papers. “How can I be held responsible for it?”

