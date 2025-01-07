Madhya Pradesh: Doctor arrested for raping colleague inside abandoned govt medical college hostel

Gwalior police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old doctor for allegedly raping his colleague at an abandoned boys hostel run by a government medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Doctors and nursing staff protest against the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. (File image)(PTI)

The assault took place on Sunday when the 25-year-old victim was supposed to appear for an exam, news agency PTI reported. The accused had called the woman to meet him at an abandoned old boys' hostel, city superintendent of police Ashok Jadon said.

When the woman reached the building, the accused threatened and raped her. The assault came to light when the woman registered a complaint at the Kampu police station.

Police said the accused was arrested, and further investigation is underway.

RG Kar case

The incident in Gwalior comes months after a 31-year-old post-graduate doctor was brutally raped and murdered by a civic volunteer inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's seminar hall in Kolkata. Police recovered the body of a woman doctor from inside the premises on August 9.

Kolkata police arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the case. Following directions from the Calcutta high court, the investigation was transferred to the CBI. The central agency also arrested former college principal Sandeep Ghosh and Tala police station officer Abhijeet Mondal for alleged attempts to destroy evidence in the case. Ghosh is also under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over financial irregularities during his tenure, based on a case registered by the CBI.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against prime accused Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor. A Kolkata court released Ghosh and Mondal after the agency failed to register a chargesheet against them before 90 days.

Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD), an umbrella body of several doctors associations, has expressed displeasure over the pace of investigation and has planned a series of agitation from December last year.

(With PTI inputs)