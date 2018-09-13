Madhya Pradesh head constable attacked by man trying to escape from custody dies

A 50-year-old head constable of Madhya Pradesh police, who was undergoing treatment in a Delhi hospital after being attacked allegedly by a man attempting to escape from the police station a few days ago, died Wednesday morning, a senior police officer said.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased head constable.

The accused, Vishnu Rajawat, 25, attacked two policemen with a pickaxe at the Umri police station Sunday evening in a bid to escape from custody, superintendent of police Rudolf Alvares said.

“One of two injured policemen, head constable Umesh Babu, died during treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi Wednesday morning. The other injured constable is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhind.”

A construction work was underway at the police station and the accused used a pickaxe to attack the two policemen, he said, adding Babu was hit on the head.

“Rajawat and his friend Mansingh, 20, were arrested for creating ruckus in an inebriated state at a local market Sunday,” ASP Gurukaram Singh said.

