Madhya Pradesh: HoD of govt medical college nabbed for taking bribe from MD final year student

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 11:40 IST

Bhopal: A Madhya Pradesh (MP) government-run Bhopal-based medical college’s head of the forensic medicine department was arrested by a team of special police establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta on Monday on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a postgraduate (PG) final year student and coercing him to make him pay up the sum with an explicit threat that a non-payment would lead to his failure in the examination, the Lokayukta’s office said.

“The complainant Dr. Yashpal Singh, a resident of Narwar town in MP’s Shivpuri district, in his complaint to Lokayukta has alleged that the head of the forensic medicine department of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Dr. Murali Lalwani, had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from him. This money was earned by Dr. Singh from the state government’s home department for performing post-mortem examinations, but Dr. Lalwani asked the complainant to give the amount to him, claiming that he had performed them (the examinations) on his behalf,” stated the release.

“Dr Lalwani threatened the complainant that if he didn’t give the amount to him he would fail him in his examination. Dr. Lalwani had made a similar demand to two more PG students, Dr. Ashok Yadav and Dr. Sanjay Jain,” it added.

“A team from the Lokayukta organisation, led by superintendent of police (SP), arrested the head of the forensic medicine department, Dr. Murali Lalwani, while he was accepting Rs 40,000 from the complainant in his office at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, on Monday,” the release further stated.

Manu Vyas, SP, SPE, Lokayukta, said, “The legal proceedings are on. Dr. Lalwani has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.”