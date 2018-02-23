Madhya Pradesh: Jilted man attacks girl with sword, severs her head

A jilted man killed a 17-year-old girl after he attacked her with a sword outside her school gate and nearly severed her head in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, police said on Friday.

Police said the incident took place in Kotma town, more than 550km east of Bhopal, on Thursday afternoon when Pooja Panika was walking to her school on Nigwani Road to appear for her biology examination.

He struck her on her back, neck and throat, killing the Class 11 student of the local government school on the spot. He fled the scene dropping the sword.

“I saw a girl and a man walking behind her outside the school and thought they were family. The man suddenly started beating the girl. I tried to intervene and shouted him to stop. As I was about 20 feet away, he managed ran away,” an eyewitness was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Police said the girl’s parents named Dilip Sahu as the suspect and that he has been arrested and is being interrogated.

“In 2014, the girl had filed a complaint of eve-teasing against Dilip and a criminal investigation was done on the matter,” sub-divisional police officer Vijay Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

An investigation is underway, officials added.