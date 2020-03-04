Madhya Pradesh MLAs ‘confined’ to a hotel near Delhi by BJP leaders, alleges Congress

india

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 06:59 IST

BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have allegedly taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government, a Congress leader has alleged.

“Senior BJP leaders including former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh and Rampal Singh among others have forcibly taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy,” Patwari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Patwari alleged that the MLAs were “forcibly confined by the BJP leaders”.

The statement of Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari came hours after Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday alleged that BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former minister Narottam Tomar offered Rs 25 crore to Congress and other MLAs for switching sides. The former chief minister also named a BSP MLA alleging she was taken to Delhi by BJP leader Bhupendra Singh in a chartered flight.

“BJP has started the process of taking Congress, BSP and Samajwadi Party MLAs to Delhi. Did BJP’s former minister Bhupendra Singh not take BSP MLA Rambai to Delhi by a chartered flight? Will Shivrajji (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) like to say something?” tweeted Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday.

However, he added, “We completely trust Ram Bai. She is an admirer of (chief minister) Kamal Nathji and will continue to support him.”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed Digvijaya Singh’s allegations as his tactic to exert pressure on chief minister Kamal Nath.

Talking to the media, chief minister Kamal Nath said, “I completely agree with Digvijaya Singh on his revelation. The BJP is scared as it knows that the scams that took place during the BJP’s 15-year regime will be exposed soon.”

The CM said, “They are doing this (horse-trading) on the strength of money. May I know from where they have got this much money? MLAs themselves told me that they are getting an offer of this much amount. Maine to unse kaha hai ki focut ka paisa mil raha hai to le lo (I have told them that if they are getting easy money, they should take it).”

Amid rumours of MLAs shifting loyalties, the CM underlined that there’s “no threat to the stability of the government”.

The BSP MLA Ram Bai couldn’t be contacted for the reaction. However, her husband Govind Singh told the media that she was in Delhi for treatment of their daughter who studies in Delhi.

He said, “If BJP leader Bhupendra Singh also travelled in the same plane by which Ram Bai went to Delhi it doesn’t mean that he took her to Delhi. These are all rumours and one should not believe this.’

Despite efforts, the BJP leader Bhupendra Singh couldn’t be reached for his comments.

However, the state BJP vice-president Vijesh Lunawat said, “Digvijaya Singh is making all-out efforts to get himself re-nominated for Rajya Sabha as his term is going to be over next month. But the problem he is facing is no one takes him seriously, not even Congress leaders. Besides, his Rajya Sabha goal he wants to project himself as a well-wisher of chief minister Kamal Nath so that he is able to continue to run his parallel government in Madhya Pradesh.”

In the 230-seat state assembly, Congress has 113 MLAs against the BJP’s 107. There are two vacant seats at present. The Congress is running its government with the support of 4 independent, 2 BSP and lone SP MLAs.